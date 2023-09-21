FMLN assures that non-payment of the political debt responds to fraud intentions

The general secretary of the FMLN, Oscar Ortiz, demanded this Thursday that the Ministry of Finance make effective the payment of the political debt from the last elections. In addition, he assured that this debt has not been paid for two years, which is why he indicated that this action is intended to be fraud.

“We do not understand why the Treasury does not give the political debt to the FMLN, they are already making the advance of political doubt for this new election, and it has been more than two years since they have given it to the FMLN,” he expressed.

Ortiz clarified that his party does not have any debt with the Treasury, and assured that if the money has not been delivered it is because the Ministry has been given orders to pay it. “That is fraud, that is corruption”he expressed.

The politician added that as a party they agree that the political debt should be eliminated, but that it is not fair that the official bloc has been given millions due to the result of the last political elections and the Front has not yet been canceled.

“It is a deliberate campaign to try to hit the party’s finances… how do they expect us to compete on equal terms?”said Ortiz.

These statements were given by the general secretary of the FMLN, during the registration of candidates for deputies for the department of La Libertad, in the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, where Ortiz assured that they presented a renewed form.