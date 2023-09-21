The Tragic Death of Woman Linked to Suspect in Murder of Puerto Rican Family in Illinois

Woman who was with the suspect of killing a Puerto Rican family in Illinois dies

One of the last messages that Ermalinda Palomo – the woman identified as a “person of interest” in the murder of the Puerto Rican family in Illinois – sent her family on Tuesday afternoon was “take care of my grandchildren.”

Shortly before, at around 4:00 pm, the woman had left her house with her partner, Nathaniel Huey Jr., the suspect in the horrendous crime that is believed to have been perpetrated between Saturday night and early Sunday morning in a residence in Romeoville, Illinois.

It was the last time her daughter, Christina Espinoza, 25, saw her mother alive.

“When I saw her, she was scared. She was crying. I was in contact with her. We knew where she was. She was begging him to come home. ‘I honestly feel like she left to protect our family,’ Espinoza told NBC news.

The young woman, who lived with the couple in the same house in Streamwood, Illinois, described Huey Jr. as “a dangerous person” and “a great manipulator.” She said the three of them had lived together since she started living with her mother about eight years ago.

He added that Huey Jr. once owned a security company, so he had access to multiple weapons, and that he most recently worked at a machinery warehouse. However, he explained that his behavior in recent months had been somewhat suspicious, while he increasingly abused his mother.

The authorities had identified Huey Jr. and a companion as “persons of interest” in the shooting of Alberto Rolón, 38; his wife Zoraida Bartolomei, 32 years old; his sons Adriel and Diego, 10 and 7 years old; and his three dogs.

Authorities theorize that the crime could have occurred between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. (Social networks)

That same Wednesday, police in Catoosa, Oklahoma, identified the suspicious bus in which they were traveling through the board and attempted to stop it. The driver fled, but crashed and the bus caught fire. As officers approached the vehicle, at least two gunshots were heard. “Officers at the scene heard two noises that were believed to be gunshots,” Chris Burne, deputy chief of police in Romeoville, told the American press.

Huey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, while his companion later died in an Oklahoma hospital.

Palomo’s lawyer, John Paul Ivec, confirmed to ABC that it was Ermalinda Palomo and said the woman was the victim of a murder-suicide.

He added that his family reported him missing after his phone was turned off following a series of worrying text messages.

“And they thought she sounded scared. But they don’t have any direct information other than: ‘Take care of my grandchildren,'” the lawyer said, according to ABC.

Romeoville authorities have stressed that, despite identifying Huey as a suspect, their investigation is still ongoing.

They appreciate the solidarity

Meanwhile, a relative of the murdered Puerto Rican family issued a statement on social networks in which they thanked the people for their expressions of solidarity and support as a result of the tragic incident, while asking for space given the situation they are experiencing.

“We want to thank all the expressions of solidarity and support in light of the murder of Zoraida Bartolomei, her husband Alberto Rolón and their children Adriel and Diego. At the moment our efforts are focused on channeling support, help and affection for our loved ones,” Natalia Bartolomei shared on her Instagram account.

The crime shocked the quiet community of Romeoville, where the family had moved a few months ago. The neighbors assured that they did not hear gunshots at the Puerto Rican family’s residence.

Authorities understand that the crime was not random.

