CCTV news(Focus Interview): In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping clarified the central task of the Communist Party of China at this stage and for a period of time in the future, which is to “unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and realize the second A century-old goal of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.” Why does the Chinese Communist Party take this as its central task, and how should it be implemented? Today, we will continue to invite relevant people to jointly focus on “the mission and tasks of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey”.

At the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping made a report to the Congress on behalf of the 19th Central Committee. From the very beginning of the report, the report clearly stated the responsibility and mission of the Communist Party of China since its founding 100 years ago.

“The Communist Party of China has gone through a century of struggle. Our party is determined to be committed to the great cause of the Chinese nation in the future, and is committed to the lofty cause of human peace and development. It has an extremely heavy responsibility and an extremely glorious mission.”

Seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. In order to accomplish this original mission, over the past 100 years, the Communist Party of China has led the people to fight with blood and perseverance, creating great achievements in the new democratic revolution; self-reliance and striving for strength, creating great achievements in socialist revolution and construction; emancipating the mind , determined to forge ahead, and created great achievements in reform and opening up and socialist modernization.

Huang Shouhong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Research Office of the State Council, said: “In the course of our party’s century-long struggle, the original mission has always been consistent, but according to different stages of development and changes in the main social contradiction, after completing a stage of strategic tasks, Corresponding arrangements will be made for the strategic tasks in the next stage, and the corresponding enrichment and adjustment will be based on China‘s actual situation to solve the urgent and major problems of our reality.”

Entering a new era, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, through the hard work of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, we have created the great achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and built a well-off society in an all-round way. The society has achieved the goal of the “first century” and laid a solid foundation for the next development.

Yin Yanlin, Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Commission, said: “The ten-year reform and opening up and socialist modernization drive in the new era have written a new chapter of two miracles, rapid economic development and long-term social stability, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible history. process.”

Decades of great change in the new era have propelled our country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the central tasks for the present and the future period were clarified.

From now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Yin Yanlin said: “Now we have reached such a stage of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and our country’s development is standing at a higher historical starting point. At this time, the central task of building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way has its objective basis and objective. required by the mission.”

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping particularly emphasized the need to comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. So, why should we comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization?

Yin Yanlin said: “To achieve modernization, each country has taken different paths and adopted measures according to its history and conditions. The modernization we are building not only combines international general laws, but also combines with Chinese characteristics. Practice has fully proved that The path of Chinese-style modernization conforms to China‘s reality, reflects the will of the Chinese people, and adapts to the development requirements of the times.

The Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to achieve the second centenary goal in two steps. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made specific arrangements for this: the first step, from 2020 to 2035 , basically realize socialist modernization. There are specific goals in terms of economic development, technological innovation, new development patterns, national governance system and governance capabilities, national cultural soft power, people’s living standards, green development, and national security.

Mu Hong, deputy director of the Central Reform Office in charge of daily work, deputy secretary of the party group and deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, said: “First, the economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength have been greatly improved, and the per capita GDP has reached a new level, reaching a moderately developed level. The second is to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, and enter the forefront of innovative countries; the third is to build a modern economic system, form a new development pattern, and basically achieve new industrialization, informatization, urbanization, and agricultural modernization. A new development pattern in which the big cycle is the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promote each other has been formed.”

By 2035, it is also an important development goal to make people’s lives happier and better, and to widely form green production and lifestyles.

Mu Hong said: “People’s lives will be better and happier, with better education, more stable jobs, more satisfactory income, more reliable social security, higher levels of medical services, more comfortable living conditions, more A rich spiritual life. By then, my country’s ecological civilization system will be more complete, and blue sky and white clouds, clear waters and green mountains will become the norm.”

The second step is to build my country into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful, from 2035 to the middle of this century. At that time, my country will become a powerful country with a leading comprehensive national strength and international influence, and the Chinese nation will stand in the forest of nations in the world with a more high-spirited attitude.

Mu Hong said: “The ‘two-step’ strategic arrangement more comprehensively reflects the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization and better complies with the people’s yearning for a better life.”

Whether the goal of “two-step” in the new era can be realized depends largely on the struggle and development in the next five years. The General Secretary emphasized in the report that the next five years will be a critical period for the beginning of the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country.

Huang Shouhong said: “There are still 13 years before the basic realization of socialist modernization in 2035. If in the next five years, we can build on the historical changes and achievements in the past ten years, we can take advantage of the momentum and put various If the project continues to move forward, then in the next eight years, it will be more calm, and it will be more proactive to achieve the next step or future development goals.”

How to grasp the development opportunities in the next five years, and take advantage of the momentum to promote the development of various undertakings? The report makes detailed plans and arrangements for the strategic tasks and major measures in the next five years, and the goals are more specific and detailed in terms of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, ensuring that the people are the masters of the country, continuing to promote reform and opening up, and promoting the growth of residents’ income. .

Huang Shouhong said: “High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The report also emphasizes that development is the first priority for the party to govern and rejuvenate the country. Without a solid material and technological foundation, it is impossible to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We It is necessary to not only make a big cake, but also divide it well, to protect the current interests of the people, and to consider promoting long-term economic development. The main goals and tasks for the next five years can be said to be comprehensive, covering the main aspects of modernization. ”

While clarifying the goal of struggle, we must also realize that with the continuous advancement of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way, my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities and risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors increase.

In the face of various risks and challenges, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that we must strengthen our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, plan ahead, and be prepared to withstand the major test of stormy and even stormy waves. On the way forward, we must firmly grasp the five major principles: adhere to and strengthen the overall leadership of the party, adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, adhere to deepening reform and opening up, and adhere to the spirit of struggle.

Yin Yanlin said: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that the five major principles must be firmly grasped on the way forward, so that the party will always be the most reliable backbone of all the people when the storm strikes, and ensure the correct direction of my country’s socialist modernization; Afraid of any risks, not confused by any interference, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics; make the achievements of the modernization drive more and fairer, and benefit all the people; better transform my country’s institutional advantages into national governance efficiency, and make every effort to overcome All kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward, relying on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development.”

In these five principles, adhere to the party’s leadership in the first place.

Yin Yanlin said: “Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, with great political courage and strong responsibility, has upheld and strengthened the overall leadership of the Party, and promoted the cause of the Party and the country to achieve historic achievements and success. Historic change. On the new journey, to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, we must resolutely safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the party central committee, and implement the party’s leadership in all fields, aspects and links of the party and the country’s undertakings.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his report that it is necessary to strengthen the ambition, backbone, and confidence of the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The mission has been clarified, and the direction guides the way. The delegates who attended the meeting expressed that under the guidance of new goals and tasks, they will stick to their original aspirations and live up to their mission.

Li Guozhang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “The goals put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are not only in line with reality, but also take into account the needs of the people. For our grassroots representatives, they provide us with good guidance on what to do next. .”

Qi Congfeng, a representative of the 20th National Congress, said: “As a representative of the 20th National Congress, after returning home, we will take the lead in learning and understanding the spirit of the 20th National Congress, and take the lead in implementing the goals and tasks of the development of the party and the country.”

Ning Wenxin, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “We must implement the grand blueprint determined by the conference into specific work, roll up our sleeves and work hard, step by step, and put the party’s decision-making and deployment into action.”

Miao Jingjing, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology is the next important development goal. Our grassroots technicians must continue to work hard and contribute to the continuous promotion of technological innovation.”

Wang Shoucong, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “In the strategic arrangement of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is clearly stated that agricultural modernization will be basically realized by 2035. We will conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and vigorously improve the innovation of the seed industry and the high-end intelligence of agricultural machinery. Level, a variety of grains, good crops.”

Zhang Xiaojing, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said: “The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has provided updated and more comprehensive guidelines for our next struggle, and opened a new journey of building a healthy China. People’s lives are better.”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China provides us with a clearer road map on how to build a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist modernized country. Such a strategic arrangement more fully reflects the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization and better conforms to the people’s yearning for a better life. In the face of new great achievements, in the process of struggle, we still face huge risks and challenges. We must firmly grasp the major principles, make more arduous and arduous efforts, work hard, move forward courageously, and strive in unity. Strive to write a new chapter.

