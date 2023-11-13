Presence of leopards in Anantgiri Hills, ban on tourists, warning to public, installation of warning boards, patrolling of forest department and police officials.

Presence of leopards on Anantgiri Hills, ban on tourists, instructions to the public to be alert

Warning boards installed, patrolling by Waqarabad district forest department and police officials

Hyderabad/Waqarabad: 12. November

(Sahar News.com/Representative)

Anantgiri Hills is a famous tourist spot of Waqarabad district which is also known as Ooty of Telangana state. November 7 On the evening of 2015, government officials on election duty saw a leopard at close range when it crossed the road in front of their car. They reported it to the forest department officials.

Later November 9 A leopard was spotted in the mango orchards of Manegowra and Gangopalli, 10 km from Waqarabad, on the morning of 2018. This was confirmed by several farmers. When he went to start the motor, there was a cheetah very close, which tried to jump on him.

On the evening of the same day, there was a report of a leopard sighting in Mauza Godam Gowda on the other side of the Anantgiri Hills, and the owner of the goats, Shankaryan, said that the leopard belonged to him. 100 One of the herd of goats escaped with a goat. However, he said that he did not see the leopard as other companions told him this.

There is a great distance between Gangu Palli and Godam Gowda. At that time it was believed that two leopards were patrolling these areas. It is not clear whether they are leopards or leopards. Anyone who has seen them is saying that it is a leopard. A farmer had told that ten days ago a leopard had hunted a calf and took it with him.

After these reports, panic has arisen in Anantgiri Hills and its nearby areas. There, the officials and employees of the Waqarabad District Forest Department have become alert and the search for the cheetah is ongoing, patrolling has been increased. According to reliable information, in these areas Two leopards are patrolling.!!

At the same time today November 12 Waqarabad District Forest Department has posted a board on the main road of Anantgiri Hills warning that there is a leopard patrolling the area, people and motorists should be careful. Large number of tourists from different places during the holidays. Anantgiri Hills is reached. In view of the presence and patrolling of the Cheetah in the area, the forest department has temporarily banned the arrival of tourists at Anantgiri Hills. Do not enter the forests of Garry Hills.

The police department is also conducting a patrolling and search operation on Anantgiri Hills. Motorists are being warned to be alert for leopards and if spotted anywhere, immediately report to the police or forest department officials.

On the other hand, from this Anantgiri Hills between Waqarabad and Tandoor, hundreds of vehicles go to Waqarabad and Hyderabad every day. These include motorcycles. Similarly, from Waqarabad to Anantgiri Hills, Kerala, Dharur, Kotpally and other places, farmers, rural People and agricultural laborers also travel by motorcycles and auto-rickshaws. Ever since reports of the presence of leopards and their patrolling at various places have created fear and panic among them. While the distance from Anantgiri Hills to Waqarabad Town is only 6 is km.

The people of this area allege that despite reports of leopard patrols for two weeks, the forest department officials are only advising people to be vigilant and patrolling is being increased. No effort is being made by the forest department to catch leopards or cheetahs. There is an urgent need for the forest department to take large-scale measures to catch these leopards and send them to the zoo park, so that the atmosphere of fear in the public ends, tourists can again fearlessly. Anantgiri Hills can be visited and people can continue their daily activities.

Member of Assembly and BRS candidate Assembly Constituency Tandoor pilot Rohit Reddy’s election campaign is in full swing

Patrolling of cheetahs in various villages of Waqarabad, hunting of animals, attempts to attack farmers, atmosphere of fear and terror in the area.

