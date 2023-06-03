Home » Focus on the Hanseatic Warfare | TUCcurrent
News

Focus on the Hanseatic Warfare | TUCcurrent

by admin
Focus on the Hanseatic Warfare | TUCcurrent

TUC current
events

The Professorship for European History in the Middle Ages and in the Early Modern Period at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to a lecture on June 21, 2023 in the Great Hall of the Chemnitz Museum of City History

  • Image: The capture of the robbed Bergedorf Castle by the people of Lübeck and Hamburg, unknown artist, around 1880/1890.

The lecture by Prof. Dr. Oliver Auge, who had to drop out last year, will now be made up: On June 21, 2023, Prof. Auge will be a guest at the Chemnitz Museum of City History, who has been a professor of regional history with a focus on the history of Schleswig-Holstein in the Middle Ages and early modern times since 2009 teaches at the Historical Seminar of the Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel and researches in particular the state and regional history of Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It will be on the subject of “Hanseatic cities (r) go to war. Talk about the background, course and results of Hanseatic military operations on land”. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Chemnitz Museum of City History (Schloßbergmuseum), Schloßberg 12.

The topic of this lecture does not apply to everyday life in the Hanseatic city. Wars were the exception for the Hanseatic cities, and if they took part in them or started a war, then it was an “ultima ratio” that usually only led to an escalation. However, Hanseatic warfare was not limited to battles at sea, but was largely related to military operations on land – especially since naval warfare was ultimately a land battle shifted to ships. The illustrated lecture sheds light on what the fighting was about, how it was organized and who specifically took part in it.

Mario Steinebach
02.06.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages
Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.

See also  Researchers develop solar cell that can be easily printed

You may also like

Economy: The heating law could be staggered according...

Actress Mansha Pasha appealed for the recovery of...

288 dead and hundreds injured in train accident...

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly important...

Ernesto Luna begins sowing of the winter cycle...

Gustavo Gutiérrez and ‘El Turco’ Gil will be...

Where the “most miserable” Carinthian drink can be...

in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia the rejection is...

Petro announced installation of dialogue with members of...

Bicycle industry: After the Corona bottleneck, the dealers’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy