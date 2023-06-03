Focus on the Hanseatic Warfare | TUCcurrent

TUC current

The Professorship for European History in the Middle Ages and in the Early Modern Period at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to a lecture on June 21, 2023 in the Great Hall of the Chemnitz Museum of City History

The lecture by Prof. Dr. Oliver Auge, who had to drop out last year, will now be made up: On June 21, 2023, Prof. Auge will be a guest at the Chemnitz Museum of City History, who has been a professor of regional history with a focus on the history of Schleswig-Holstein in the Middle Ages and early modern times since 2009 teaches at the Historical Seminar of the Christian-Albrechts-University in Kiel and researches in particular the state and regional history of Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. It will be on the subject of “Hanseatic cities (r) go to war. Talk about the background, course and results of Hanseatic military operations on land”. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Chemnitz Museum of City History (Schloßbergmuseum), Schloßberg 12.

The topic of this lecture does not apply to everyday life in the Hanseatic city. Wars were the exception for the Hanseatic cities, and if they took part in them or started a war, then it was an “ultima ratio” that usually only led to an escalation. However, Hanseatic warfare was not limited to battles at sea, but was largely related to military operations on land – especially since naval warfare was ultimately a land battle shifted to ships. The illustrated lecture sheds light on what the fighting was about, how it was organized and who specifically took part in it.

