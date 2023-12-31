Fog causes hiker to get lost, found in Apuan gully – News

Due to the fog, a 34-year-old hiker got lost in the Apuan Alps and a team from the Massa Alpine Rescue (Massa Carrara) had to go out to find him. The organization itself explains this by reporting that the hiker, after completing the Monte Contrario via ferrata, while proceeding downhill towards the Pradaccetti path, lost the trail and found himself in a gully from where he could no longer orient himself . Instead of climbing back, he found himself stuck on the opposite side. A team, together with a firefighter, traveled along the Lizza degli Alberghi and then equipped a stop from where the mountain rescue technicians lowered themselves into the canal and subsequently, climbing from below, reached the man. The rescuers secured him, lowered him into the gully itself and made him climb back up the correct side, then accompanied him back down the valley.





The weather conditions, explains the Alpine Rescue, were not suitable for carrying out such a journey as visibility was compromised by the fog already in the morning. The planning of the excursion, it is indicated, cannot ignore the evaluation of the weather conditions which, especially in the Apuan Alps, are subject to sudden and rapid variations.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

