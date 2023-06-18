Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

In the last few hours, a unique event went viral on social networks where a follower is seen throwing tickets at the vallenato singer Churo Díaz in the middle of a concert

The episode was recorded while the ‘Guajiro King’ was performing his hit song ‘Llego el Churismo’, included in his latest musical production ‘Único’.

In the clip, the viewer can be seen throwing away the bills, which, according to some comments on the networks, would be dollars, the musicians with emotion stop playing their instrument for a moment to collect the bills while the singer just smiles.

“How cool that they distribute money not for chicanear, but for helping”, “That attitude is fifth”, “Oops! not be there”, are some of the comments of Internet users on networks. Some criticized the fact, while others longed to be in the place to also receive money.

Notably, In the midst of the excitement of being close to their favorite artist, some fans have thrown underwear on stagemessages and now, even money.