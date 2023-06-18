Home » Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert
News

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

by admin
Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

In the last few hours, a unique event went viral on social networks where a follower is seen throwing tickets at the vallenato singer Churo Díaz in the middle of a concert

Read also: “Those songs do not make you fall in love”: they dust off a video of Jorge Oñate criticizing the ‘New Wave’

The episode was recorded while the ‘Guajiro King’ was performing his hit song ‘Llego el Churismo’, included in his latest musical production ‘Único’.

In the clip, the viewer can be seen throwing away the bills, which, according to some comments on the networks, would be dollars, the musicians with emotion stop playing their instrument for a moment to collect the bills while the singer just smiles.

How cool that they distribute money not for chicanear, but for helping”, “That attitude is fifth”, “Oops! not be there”, are some of the comments of Internet users on networks. Some criticized the fact, while others longed to be in the place to also receive money.

Do not stop reading: With a tender video, they reveal the dream that Silvestre Dangond has not been able to fulfill: “I would love to live that emotion”

Notably, In the midst of the excitement of being close to their favorite artist, some fans have thrown underwear on stagemessages and now, even money.

See also  Systems tested the Nevegal is ready: from Saturday everyone on the track

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

12 French policemen were injured in clashes with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy