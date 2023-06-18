The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole” for the Community and Helps Acquire Social Capital

Zheng Wencan, the fourth consecutive second-generation conference in Taiwan: the future of Taiwan is decided in the present

Huang Yiying, chairman of the Taiwan Digital Enterprise Federation, attended the 4th “Future Gathering” event on the 16th and pointed out that there is a new term “structural hole” in the management circle recently, pointing out that there is a gap between the community and the individual that has not yet been connected. Being able to connect different communities and individuals can fill the structural holes, and Shuzou connects the entire second-generation community in Taiwan and organizes large-scale gathering activities to play this important role and help the community obtain social capital.

The “Future Gathering” event called by the Taiwan Digital Enterprise Federation has been held for four consecutive times. After touring Taichung and Kaohsiung for the past two years, it returned to Taipei again this year. It set a record for the largest scale ever, inviting a total of 24 second-generation In the community, more than 550 second-generation entrepreneurs participated together, and the scene was grand.

Energy transition is Taiwan’s biggest challenge

Zheng Wencan, Vice President of the Executive Yuan, specially attended the “Future Gathering” event. Seeing that the second-generation community from north to south in Taiwan gathered in Taipei to participate in this event, he was moved and shouted, “The future of Taiwan is decided now.” . Zheng Wencan shared the future challenges he observed with the young entrepreneurs present. He said that in the past, a generation usually lasted for 30 years, but the current corporate competition cannot last for 30 years. He took the ipohe mobile phone as an example, iterating every 2 years once. In addition to changing every two years, entrepreneurs of this generation also have to face new challenges of long-term transformation such as zero-carbon transformation and the new wave of AI.

Vice President Zheng Wencan mentioned that the biggest challenge in Taiwan’s transformation is energy transformation. At this stage, the government is committed to the goal of no electricity shortage. With South Korea and Japan lower than Taiwan’s power generation carbon emission coefficient, we must expand green power to be competitive Power generation, he estimated that 2026 to 2030 will be the biggest challenge period for my country’s energy transition; secondly, Vice President Zheng also mentioned the AI ​​whirlwind brought by Huang Renxun a while ago, which showed us the urgency of the development of the AI ​​industry. Therefore, the Executive Yuan 40 billion yuan will be invested in the “Taiwan AI Action Plan” within 4 years. It is expected that within 4 years, Taiwan’s AI industry will reach 250 billion yuan in output value. Vice President Zheng finally pointed out that Taiwan has been seen by the whole world in recent years. Although there are geopolitical risks, he firmly believes that the strength of “Taiwan” is the real source of competitiveness. He also hopes that the second generation of enterprises can base their layout on the foundation of Taiwan The global layout allows Taiwan to be seen by the whole world and gain a firm foothold in new global markets.



24 communities across Taiwan attended the "Future Gathering" to communicate with each other.

Learning and growing together to meet succession challenges

Over the past 10 years, Taiwanese companies have faced many challenges, but the most fundamental problem is succession. Fortunately, under the joint call of the government and all walks of life, Taiwan’s second-generation succession trains have been launched one after another, and second-generation associations have been established successively from north to south. Tan Guohong, the fifth president of the New Generation Inheritance Friendship Association of the New Taipei City Industrial Association, shared at the “Future Gathering” that members generally face the risk of succession. Limited, now we can follow the various solutions developed by Shuzong and move forward together with the series of large platforms, so that we can learn and grow together, help each other and benefit each other.

"Future Gathering" maintains a consistent tradition, allowing 24 second-generation community presidents to lead members into the catwalk and introduce their own characteristics.

Chen Guangbai, president of the Second Generation Association of Taichung Machinery Industry (G2), also shared that communication and sharing are very important in the process of business succession. This kind of cross-border and cross-domain communication is a rare opportunity, because every enterprise needs to look at things from different angles, and learning and sharing together is an important nutrient for enterprise growth. Lin Yufang, president of the Kaohsiung Young Entrepreneurs Association, also agrees with the importance of building a platform for the second-generation conference. She said that the future will be an era of group fights, and she believes that Taiwan should go to the world hand in hand. Zeng Lifang, president of the Taiwan Sheet Metal Management Association, who represents the first generation, said that she found out that there are so many excellent second generations in Taiwan when she came to Shuzong. She is very grateful that the Shuzong platform can replace the first generation and educate the second generation. Participate in the “Future Gathering” event.

The publishing industry, which has always been a small-scale self-contained system, is also facing the pressure of transformation in recent years. Chen Jiaxiang, the assistant to the chairman of the joint publishing company, used to transform the family business, and also strengthened the transformation ability through the participation platform, and gradually introduced RPA and BI for publishing and distribution. and other systems. Chen Jiaxiang analyzed that the publishing industry is quite closed. In the past, the interaction between colleagues in the industry was just spitting at each other. However, he saw that Shuzong built a community platform connecting various places, which made him realize how to learn from other people’s success and failure experience. Opportunities for the publishing industry. For example, in the past, the same industries could only be integrated horizontally or vertically within the industry, but the number of participating communities connects the publishing industry to get out of the same temperature layer and inspire new ideas for cross-industry alliances.

The chairman of Taipei Pop Music Center, Huang Yunling, was invited to communicate with everyone. At the same time, the deputy general manager of Dongtai Seiki Yan Lu, the director of Qingyun Gallery Li Yizhou, and the founder of Sanji Entertainment Liao Zheyi were invited to share and discuss Taiwan's soft power from different perspectives. How to rebuild glory.

Using Weak Links to Inspire New Ideas

Why did Shu Zong connect the second-generation social platform? Chairman Huang Yiying believes that in addition to strong ties in society, there are many friends who have innovative ideas but are not often in contact with them. These friends are weak ties, and weak ties have the opportunity to create new business models. What is a weak link? It is like the field of “Future Gathering”, which allows the second generation to get out of the habitual life circle and gather with different communities from various industries, from all over the country, so that everyone has the opportunity to strengthen weak links , so that weak links can create and spark new sparks.

Chairman Huang Yiying shared her own experience. As the third generation of Taichung Precision Machinery, she has been studying with her father Huang Minghe since returning to the family business. She also watched her father share the experience of his three generations of inheritance with Taichung Precision Machinery customer families. , from the beginning of the “Taichung Precision Machinery Customer Family Passing the Torch Seminar” to the later transformation into the “Taichung Precision Machinery Passing the Torch Friendship Association”, it is hoped to enhance the new generation of Taiwan’s machining industry.

In the past, my family just did it silently, but after meeting the chairman of the founding committee Chen Laizhu and Wang Yiwen, the executive director, in addition to entering the second-generation university they promoted at the time, they also went deep into Taiwan with them to contact different second-generation communities. She offered all kinds of resources and assistance without asking for anything. She said, “I myself have just graduated from National Taiwan University’s E Shipan, and I saw that Taiwan has a variety of second-generation learning organizations in such a short few years. Founded, I feel very happy in my heart, but only Shu always has the strength to call on the second-generation community!” Therefore, from inheritance succession to digital transformation to zero-carbon transformation, Shu always guides the way ahead for everyone, the second-generation community The group can lead the team to keep up with it. Such a tacit understanding is difficult for other organizations to achieve.

CEO Wang Yiwen added that although the number of participating communities in the fourth “Future Gathering” was only one more than last year, in fact, they have mastered more than 30 contact channels of the second-generation communities, and they usually interact more This year, many new faces have been added to the participating communities, including the Second Generation Association of Taiwan Motor Vehicle Industry, the Second Generation Association of Taiwan Maternity and Baby Products, the Second Generation Association of Tourism, the Second Generation Association of TAMI Machinery Association North District, and the Second Generation of Taoyuan Enterprises The sorority and so on will be an important new force, and everyone will be more powerful when they fight together!

