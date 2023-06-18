Qn-SOLAR will close Intersolar Europe 2023 with a lively on-site party attended by three…

Qn-SOLAR

München (ots/PRNewswire)

Qn-SOLAR, a global PV manufacturer, recently attended the three-day Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany. They presented their key products to a global audience and hosted a cocktail party on June 15th, bringing together the three co-founders, key customers and the local sales team from across Europe to relax after the show.

The party was attended by Qn-SOLAR’s three co-founders, Stephen Cai, Jack Ren and Aaron Wu, as well as key customers including distributors, installers, EPCs, business developers and the local sales team from across Europe. Held at Qn-SOLAR’s booth, the event featured cocktail services and Q&A on their brand and key products: N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell, QNN182-HS585-72, and QNM182-HS410-54 modules.

“Tonight we not only celebrate the success of our products and our presence at Intersolar, but also the strength of our partnerships with our customers and the dedication of our team. We are committed to innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the energy needs of our global community and we look forward to continuing to work together towards a bright and green future,” said Stephen Cai, co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

Since its inception, Qn-SOLAR has quickly risen to the forefront of China‘s PV industry. The management team of Qn-SOLAR has more than 15 years of comprehensive know-how in the field of PV technology and PV solutions. From 2014 to date, the installed capacity of the signed projects has reached 15GW, and its own PV power plant inventory has exceeded 1.5GW. In 2022, Qn-SOLAR officially launched its global PV business.

Qn-SOLAR currently offers four main product categories: PERC182, 210, TOPCon 182 and 210 with specifications ranging from 410W to 705W. Their products can meet the needs of various applications. The company specializes in developing customized products for various customers and projects, providing professional integrated photovoltaic solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Earlier this year, Qn-SOLAR formed a localized management team outside of China, with offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. The sales structure has been reorganized to include regional and country specific management and support departments, allowing for a more comprehensive and efficient approach to meeting customer needs.

Information about Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of EPC project development experience. Our commitment to providing comprehensive and value-based solutions to our customers goes hand in hand with our relentless commitment to rigorous product quality control and sophisticated management practices that promote cost efficiency. With a growing presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and South America, Qn-SOLAR’s business landscape has already shaped the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our photovoltaic cell and module production capacity will reach 69 GW and 39 GW respectively, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry.

