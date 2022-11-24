FONTAINEMORE

Fontainemore is increasingly focusing on family tourism and a slow approach to the mountains, thanks to an area particularly rich in walking and trekking opportunities within everyone’s reach. The Path of the fox fits into this perspective, a relaxing and fun circular game route, between mule tracks and shady paths, self-guided thanks to a brochure that illustrates the walk, with a map of the itinerary to be followed, and a series of related stages each other by questions to which children in particular are called to answer by participating in easy and engaging research on the spot.

Quizzes that enhance the historical-architectural details encountered along the way, dates, curiosities about logos. The novelty was inaugurated last Saturday with a day that involved the schools and families of the town. «The route takes children and families to discover the most evocative mountain villages of Fontainemore – explains the mayor, Speranza Girod -. The inaugural day combined with a snack attracted the enthusiastic participation of the pupils of the infant and primary schools of Fontainemore and Lillianes. And last Sunday, the first day of opening to the public, the response has already been extraordinary with about a hundred passages».

The route starts from the capital at 760 meters and climbs up to Planaz at 980 meters above sea level touching part of the itinerary of the road to Oropa, reaches the pastures of the hamlet of Pian Pervero and then descends as far as the bridge and ravine of Guillemore on the Lys stream crossing woods of chestnut, arrives at Colombit and Niana completing a ring for a total of six kilometers and a limited difference in height, equal to 200 metres.

«We have enhanced an existing path making it even more curious for children with the installation of giant wooden sculptures created in the summer during the chainsaw competition – Girod points out -. We strongly believe in this type of offer and we are pleased that the feedback from residents and tourists is already so positive». And once you get to the valley, in the summer you can also take advantage of the adventure park and its many attractions or have fun in the green play areas created in recent years by the Municipality along the Lys. Ideal places for a tourism that focuses on the naturalistic and artistic beauties of the area. Amelio Ambrosi