Here, however, winds of recession blow and Lombardy is the locomotive of the country: if it slows down, shall we all slow down…?

It is essential for the whole country, and beyond, that Lombardy continues to maintain this role and to be an economic, innovation and research point of reference. And we must not forget Lombard agriculture: on the one hand the need to defend traditional productions, on the other, the ability of agricultural entrepreneurs to innovate, see companies such as vertical farms. It is characteristic of Lombardy. Tradition and innovation.

What does it take for this scenario to consolidate, despite the energy crisis and high prices?

I would divide the question in two. Europe needs to make structural choices with Italy for the medium term. Meanwhile, government interventions are essential to allow companies not to close and families to get by. But in the medium to long term, overall choices are needed that cannot always be supported by state subsidies.

On the territory, however, with the new government the theme of autonomy is proposed again. What do you think?

This theme underlies everything. We must have the autonomy to make faster and more effective choices. It is a request that also comes from other Regions because more or less all the territories are realizing that the choices made closer to the territory are more effective. I am convinced that this government realizes that we must turn the page with the past. Italy will have no future as long as three and a half years must pass from when a public administration approves a work to the moment when the first construction site opens.

Industry has always been the backbone of Lombardy. He held up, but now the dear energy hits hard.

We need greater autonomy in the energy field, with investments in renewables.

Also rethink nuclear power?

I am convinced of this, also because new technologies are safer. Then if the technologies allow us to find other solutions, they are welcome … It would also be necessary to look at geothermal, I don’t know why it was put aside a bit.

Federmeccanica’s president, Federico Visentin, launched a heartfelt appeal: “The time for slogans and bonuses is over, we need an Italian New Deal”. Do you share the alarm?

Yes, also because it refers to all the sectors of our life, to health, to citizens, to residences for the elderly for which we had to allocate additional resources, otherwise we risked the closure of departments.