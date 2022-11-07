A double assist from Kostic was decisive. Not validated a goal by Danilo for a hand ball. In the second half also Chiesa and Di Maria

The Italian derby is from Juventus. The bianconeri win thanks to goals in the second half by Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli (in the middle a goal canceled by Danilo) and complete the overtaking operation against Inter. From minus two in the standings, to plus one on the Nerazzurri, who have no shortage of regrets. Juve engages Roma in fifth place.

PIU’ INTER — Yes, because Inter have a better start. In the first half tactics prevails. Juventus and Inter, lined up practically on the mirror by Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi (3-5-1-1 with Miretti in tow of Milik for the bianconeri; classic 3-5-2 for the Nerazzurri), transform the Italian derby into a kind of chess game. Many duels and few spaces. Inter have the best opportunities. At the start, Lautaro nearly took the lead from a good position. The Argentine striker, prompted by an involuntary assist from Kostic, does not find the mirror of the goal. Szczesny breathes the first sigh of relief. The second grimace of “escaped danger” at the end of time when Dumfries badly wastes an excellent restart engineered by Mkhitaryan and finished by Barella. But the Dutch winger kicks high. Between the two Nerazzurri flashes there is room for an attempt by Bremer, who first recovers the ball in his own way then attacks the goal and finally tries (unsuccessfully) the Sunday goal in acrobatics. See also "Natural left-handed", football and acting

KOSTIC UNLOCKS — Inter sent a strong message even at the beginning of the second half with Calhanoglu, who unloaded a sudden fireball and called Szczesny to the big deviation on the crossbar. A bell that ends up waking Juventus. So the bianconeri, after a few minutes (6 ‘st), find the winning restart: Kostic first escapes to Barella, then flies to the left and finally serves Rabiot, able to find the winning deviation. Fifth goal of the season for the Frenchman. Virtually as many as he had made in the first three years in Turin (6 in all). The advantage charges Juventus who are doubled (20 ‘st): corner from Kostic and a winning touch from Danilo. The Allianz Stadium cheers, but a few minutes later the frost falls. The referee Doveri, on a signal from the Var, cancels the 2-0 for the Brazilian’s hand touch. Inter respond with Lautaro, but Szczesny overcomes again and avoids the draw. So Kostic – still him – tries to close the game, but this time it is the post that saves Onana. The Serbian, however, is unleashed and at 39 ‘, after entering the field before Chiesa and then Di Maria, he finds another assist and this time Fagioli closes the Italian derby for real.

November 6, 2022 (change November 6, 2022 | 22:59)

