Food Safety Expert Warns of Dangers of Consuming Raw Oysters and Other Risky Foods

Care must be taken when consuming raw oysters to avoid poisoning, warns food safety attorney Bill Marler. Marler, who has defended victims of food poisoning for 30 years, appears in the new Netflix documentary “Poisoned: the dirty truth about your food,” which highlights the disastrous consequences of hygiene failures in the food chain.

One of the stars of the documentary is Stephanie Ingberg, a 17-year-old girl who fell seriously ill after consuming raw oysters. Stephanie experienced an upset stomach before her vacation and didn’t pay much attention to it, but her condition worsened while in the Dominican Republic. She was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed she had a serious E. coli bacterial infection. Stephanie’s kidneys stopped working, her brain became inflamed, and she suffered convulsions. Although she survived, she has lifelong consequences and may require a kidney transplant and be on dialysis for the rest of her life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 600 million people get sick every year due to contaminated food, with 420,000 deaths reported. Marler advises avoiding certain foods to prevent poisoning. Raw milk or juices that haven’t undergone pasteurization should be avoided, as they can contain traces of bacteria, including E. coli. Raw sprouts like alfalfa and bean sprouts can also harbor dangerous pathogens. Ground meat, if not cooked thoroughly, can pose a risk of E. coli contamination. Pre-washed and pre-cooked fruits and vegetables may not be as safe as often thought, as they can still carry bacteria. Raw or undercooked eggs are also risky due to the potential presence of salmonella. Lastly, contaminated seafood, particularly oysters, can transmit bacterial or viral infections.

Marler warns against consuming packed sandwiches, as the age of the sandwich is a significant risk factor for exposure to the dangerous bacterium listeria monocytogenes. However, Marler says that the risk of contamination from fish, including sushi, is lower compared to chicken or beef. Sushi can be safely enjoyed if careful attention is given to the source and preparation.

Taking steps to review and be mindful of the foods consumed can potentially save lives. Marler emphasizes the importance of properly cooking meat, washing vegetables at home instead of relying on industrial washes, and being cautious with raw or undercooked eggs and seafood. By being aware of these risks and making informed choices, individuals can reduce their chances of falling victim to food poisoning.

