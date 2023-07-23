Home » Football: Naples, four friendly retreats in Castel di Sangro – News
Football: Naples, four friendly retreats in Castel di Sangro – News

Football: Naples, four friendly retreats in Castel di Sangro – News

Four friendlies approaching Napoli at the start of the season which will be played in Castel di Sangro, in Abruzzo, the second location of the summer retreat from 28 July to 12 August. The club made it official today that Garcia’s team will be involved in four international level tests, all staged at the Teofilo Patini stadium. It begins on Saturday 29 July with Napoli against Turkish Serie A club Hatayspor, then on 2 August they play against Girona from the Spanish Liga. On Sunday, August 6, Abruzzo will play against Augsburg of the Bundesliga, while Friday, August 11 will close with the match against Apollon Limassol. All matches will be played at 6.30pm.


Napoli will then return to Campania to prepare for the start of the official season with the first championship scheduled for August 19 at Frosinone’s home.

