The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated charges against the rector attached to the Secretary of Education of Cauca, Olmes Jesús Campo (2019), for allegedly sexual harassment of students of the Educational Institution (IE) Mariscal Sucre, of the municipality of Rosas.

Apparently, using his authority and job position, the director of EI physically and verbally harassed and harassed two adolescents, for non-consensual sexual purposes, during the school day.

The official would have made insinuating gestures, inappropriate invitations to be absent from their academic activities, promises of gifts and requests to have sexual relations and/or “dating”, among other constant actions that they would have generated intimidation in adolescents, fear of attending school and depression.

The control entity stated that the alleged conduct of Olmes Jesús Campo would not be in accordance with his functions, and pointed out that as rector he had a duty to protect the adolescent girls in his care.

With this possible action, the researcher was able to affect the sexual integrity of minors, contrary to the principle of human dignity, which could be framed as an act of violence against women that totally or partially limits the recognition, enjoyment and exercise of their rights and liberties.

Provisionally, the Cauca Regional Prosecutor’s Office classified the alleged offense as very serious as fraud.

The procedural subjects may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense. In compliance with the separation of roles, the file will be forwarded to the competent trial office for the trial to proceed.