Home News For alleged sexual harassment of minors, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the rector of IE in Rosas, Cauca – news
News

For alleged sexual harassment of minors, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the rector of IE in Rosas, Cauca – news

by admin
For alleged sexual harassment of minors, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the rector of IE in Rosas, Cauca – news

The official would have made insinuating gestures, inappropriate invitations to be absent from his academic activities.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated charges against the rector attached to the Secretary of Education of Cauca, Olmes Jesús Campo (2019), for allegedly sexual harassment of students of the Educational Institution (IE) Mariscal Sucre, of the municipality of Rosas.

Apparently, using his authority and job position, the director of EI physically and verbally harassed and harassed two adolescents, for non-consensual sexual purposes, during the school day.


The official would have made insinuating gestures, inappropriate invitations to be absent from their academic activities, promises of gifts and requests to have sexual relations and/or “dating”, among other constant actions that they would have generated intimidation in adolescents, fear of attending school and depression.

The control entity stated that the alleged conduct of Olmes Jesús Campo would not be in accordance with his functions, and pointed out that as rector he had a duty to protect the adolescent girls in his care.

With this possible action, the researcher was able to affect the sexual integrity of minors, contrary to the principle of human dignity, which could be framed as an act of violence against women that totally or partially limits the recognition, enjoyment and exercise of their rights and liberties.

Provisionally, the Cauca Regional Prosecutor’s Office classified the alleged offense as very serious as fraud.

The procedural subjects may present defenses and/or request or provide the evidence they consider necessary for their defense. In compliance with the separation of roles, the file will be forwarded to the competent trial office for the trial to proceed.

See also  Fedemunicipios and Public Function will create a Working Group for labor formalization - news

You may also like

La Dolorosa celebrates its patron saint festivities –...

Learn how to care for your senior dog

Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy

$227 million to increase productivity and build resilience...

Councilor Tatiana López does not “get off the...

Marsiaj in Urso, Gigafactory in Turin and Hydrogen...

A new scholarship for African comedians through funding...

Military reinforce Ecuadorian province after massacre

14-year-old robbery on school bus, arrested by the...

Le Potentiel: “The National Assembly offers itself the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy