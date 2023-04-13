Home Sports Thursday’s transfer gossip: Kompany, Bellingham, Gundogan, Gravenberch, Slot, Fernandes
Thursday’s transfer gossip: Kompany, Bellingham, Gundogan, Gravenberch, Slot, Fernandes

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is Tottenham’s number one target to replace Antonio Conte. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham after Liverpool dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN)external-link

West Ham and England’s Declan Rice, 24, Brighton’s 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan and Italy’s Nicolo Barella, 26, and Wolves and Portugal’s 24-year-old Matheus Nunes remain on Liverpool’s short-list for a new midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)external-link

Barcelona will step up their interest in Ilkay Gundogan after being impressed with the 32-year-old German midfielder’s performance for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato – in French)external-link

Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has turned Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Arsenal are targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers)external-link

Arsenal previously enquired about signing Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32. (Le Parisien, via Mirror)external-link

Fulham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in Besiktas’ Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 24. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on several occasions as they consider a summer move for the 27-year-old Portugal international. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have shown interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato – in French)external-link

Leeds United have put a £40m price tag on 23-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier. (Football Insider)external-link

French 22-year-old right-back Sacha Boey – a former target for Crystal Palace – wants to leave Galatasaraywith a move to either the Premier League or Bundesliga his priority. (Foot Mercato – in French)external-link

Former England defender Chris Smalling, 33, will sign a new two-year deal at Roma this week despite interest from Inter Milan, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs. (i Sport)external-link

Arsenal will demand £35m for 21-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun who is currently on loan at Reims and a target for RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg)external-link

