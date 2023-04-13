Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is Tottenham’s number one target to replace Antonio Conte. (Sun)
Manchester City lead Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham after Liverpool dropped out of contention to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder. (ESPN)
West Ham and England’s Declan Rice, 24, Brighton’s 21-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, Inter Milan and Italy’s Nicolo Barella, 26, and Wolves and Portugal’s 24-year-old Matheus Nunes remain on Liverpool’s short-list for a new midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)
Barcelona will step up their interest in Ilkay Gundogan after being impressed with the 32-year-old German midfielder’s performance for Manchester City against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. (Sport – in Spanish)
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are monitoring Bayern Munich’s 20-year-old Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Footmercato – in French)
Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all keen on Dutch manager Arne Slot, who has turned Feyenoord into runaway Eredivisie leaders. (Times – subscription required)
Arsenal are targeting a summer move for Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, with the 21-year-old valued at more than £40m. (Football Transfers)
Arsenal previously enquired about signing Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 32. (Le Parisien, via Mirror)
Fulham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in Besiktas’ Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 24. (Transfer market – in Italian)
Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha on several occasions as they consider a summer move for the 27-year-old Portugal international. (Football Insider)
Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have shown interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, with his contract expiring in the summer. (Footmercato – in French)
Leeds United have put a £40m price tag on 23-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier. (Football Insider)
French 22-year-old right-back Sacha Boey – a former target for Crystal Palace – wants to leave Galatasaraywith a move to either the Premier League or Bundesliga his priority. (Foot Mercato – in French)
Former England defender Chris Smalling, 33, will sign a new two-year deal at Roma this week despite interest from Inter Milan, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs. (i Sport)
Arsenal will demand £35m for 21-year-old English striker Folarin Balogun who is currently on loan at Reims and a target for RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg)