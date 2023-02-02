By Editorial EL PILÓN

The Attorney General’s Office announced that it opened a preliminary inquiry to the members of the Valledupar Council for alleged corruption at the time of authorizing the mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro, the creation of a Mixed Economy Society for the administration of the city’s Transit and the concession of public lighting.

The Public Ministry knew the complaints carried out by social networks in which it is requested to investigate public officials for having received each one $300 million to allow the municipal administrator to transfer these services to the private sector.

The entity seeks to determine whether there is disciplinary responsibility by the councillors.