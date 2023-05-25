For assaulting a police officer, a man allegedly a member of the AGC was sent to prison

José Armando Chántaca Meléndez, must answer for the crime of violence against a public servant, after having attacked a police officer in the middle of a procedure. For these facts, a criminal judge with functions of control of guarantees sent him to prison.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the facts investigated occurred on May 21 in the parking area of ​​a hotel in the municipality of El Copey (Cesar), when five National Police officers attached to the Dijín were reportedly approached by Chántaca. Meléndez, who threatened them so that they would leave, otherwise they would be victims of the organized armed group (Gaor), the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces.

In the development of the investigations, the five men identified themselves as members of the National Police, and the accused today, would have assaulted one of the uniformed men, managing to strip him of his endowment weapon and using it against the humanity of the server, who managed to deflect the impact. According to the information provided by one of the witnesses, the assailant was shot in the leg to be neutralized, forcing his transfer to the local San Roque hospital.

Among the probative material elements collected by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, there is a document found in one of the pockets of the defendant, which contains the tables of an Operational Communications Language (OIC) with logos of the organization to which the implicated claimed to represent.

The captured was prosecuted for the crime of violence against the public servant.

