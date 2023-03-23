When talking about the physical activity of schoolchildren, health experts and educators usually point out too little exercise. SA Tallinna Koolitervishoid school nurse Getter Nuut confirms that it is also important to avoid overexertion with exercise. According to him, wrong training methods and too much load can cause harm to health instead of benefit.

Spring is here, and soon sports clubs and running tracks will start to fill up again. If adults often aim for a summer beach uniform, Getter Nuut, a school nurse at Gustav Adolf Gymnasium, has not noticed a similar trend among students. “However, for high school graduates, the requirement to pass physical tests for some university majors can play a role, in which case they will certainly prepare for it,” adds school nurse Getter. According to him, it is generally the case with students that those who love movement and exercise will do it year-round and consistently.

The school nurse acknowledges that today’s children and young people are offered very different and exciting sports – from classical performance areas to martial arts and from dance training to extreme sports. “There are a lot of opportunities and it’s good to see that they are being used.” In order to find the most suitable and pleasant area, the school nurse recommends that the student first think about what suits him better. “Is he a team player or rather an individual entrepreneur. Whether he likes strength, dexterity or endurance areas,” explains Getter Nuut, “Moving can be fun, and sometimes finding your favorite area takes time and you have to test different options. The main thing is that the child likes the chosen exercise and does not go there just to please the parents,” adds the nurse.

Professionals will help

For those students who train on their own, the school nurse asks them to be guided by their own feelings and, if possible, consult with a trainer. “The load must be suitable for the growing organism, both in the case of muscle training and cardio training. That is why many sports clubs have age restrictions and special rules. A school student who wants to train in a sports club should familiarize himself with them first.” The school nurse advises the coaches to find out if the club has special training sessions for children and youth, or if they have personal trainers with the appropriate competence who can put together an exercise plan suitable for their age and ability. “Then you can gradually increase the load, for example by increasing the weights. You can injure yourself with a barbell or dumbbells that are too heavy,” warns nurse Getter. “Even if a young person plans to train independently at home, it would still be good to consult with a professional trainer or physical education teacher, so that home training is effective on the one hand, and safe on the other.”

Usually, everyone also has a specific area of ​​the body that they would like to devote more attention to. “For example, abdominal muscles, but also shoulders and biceps,” the school nurse gives examples. “However, a good workout is balanced, and you mustn’t forget your back when getting your stomach in shape. However, in the case of arms and legs, equal load should be given to both the left and right sides, because if one side of the body is less involved, there is a possibility of posture disorders,” he adds. “The most suitable exercises are those that support physical development and develop endurance. For example, different areas of athletics, ball games, swimming and skiing.”

Move, eat and rest!

Going to training does not mean that the student’s physical activity at other times is non-existent. “We should all be active for at least 60 minutes during the day. To walk instead of sitting in a car or bus, take the stairs instead of the elevator, shovel snow, do gardening, climb a tree and build a hut – as the season and age allow,” Getter Nuut offers ideas on how to get a lesson in motion. “In addition to daily activity, it would be useful to do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activities, i.e. some kind of sports movement. Physical education classes also go down here.” According to the school nurse, it is not worth planning several training days in a row, because the body must be able to rest after exertion. However, the school nurse puts one thing in mind for those students who are already more serious about sports and whose training load is at least 6 academic hours a week in addition to physical education classes. “They should definitely undergo a health examination of a young athlete. There, the student’s health status is determined, it is explained whether there are contraindications and partial restrictions for playing sports, and if necessary, health risks are mapped.”

A student’s health and development is supported by sufficient sleep in addition to physical activity. “A diligent exerciser must get enough rest time,” stresses Getter Nuut. Secondly, a versatile food table. Instead of sports drinks, protein powders and nutritional supplements, the school nurse recommends clean water and nutritious food. “The greater the physical load, the more careful it is to ensure that the body receives the necessary substances and that the diet is balanced.” And the nurse also recommends being active with family or friends on weekends. “It is the year of movement, in connection with this, hikes, competitions, tasks with various challenges are held in different parts of Estonia. However, if you want to be more on your own, Estonia is a happy country and you don’t have to drive hundreds of kilometers to get out into nature. Go outside and enjoy the long-awaited spring!”