For the classification against Monagas

Julián Andrés Santa

International soccer Tuesday for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 5 in the afternoon, the Matecañas will visit Monagas from Venezuela at the Monumental stadium in Maturín, for the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores de América. The Colombian team arrives at this duel with all the motivation to continue making history in the most important club tournament on the continent.

BY EARLY CLASSIFICATION

This afternoon, the people of Risaraldense have the great opportunity to secure their qualification to the round of 16, with one day left in the group stage, and they will achieve it by adding the three points in Venezuela and that, in Argentina, Boca Juniors defeat at La Bombonera Colo Colo, so the Xeneizes and Matecañas would reach 10 units, while the Chileans, already eliminated, would have 5.

DO YOU EMPATA PEREIRA?

If those led by Alejandro Restrepo add a point today, they would reach eight and the defeat of Colo Colo would serve, who would arrive with five to the last day where they receive the Colombians, so Pereira would only need one point to qualify.

IF THERE IS A MATECAÑA DEFEAT?

Analyzing the worst case scenario, which would be the defeat of Deportivo Pereira, they would be left with seven points and would need Boca to defeat Colo Colo. If the Chileans were to win, they would reach eight, which would force Pereira to beat him in Santiago on the last day.

WITHOUT CARLOS RAMIREZ

For this afternoon’s duel in Venezuela, Professor Restrepo will not be able to count on the Pereiran defender Carlos Ramírez, who suffered another injury, so the team will most likely repeat the roster that comes from defeating 1-0 against Boca Juniors.

POSSIBLE PAYROLL

Aldair Quintana; Juan Sebastian Quintero, Jhonny Vasquez and Yeison Suarez; Maicol Medina, Yilmar Velasquez, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Jimer Fory; Jhoan Bocanegra, Danilo Santacruz and Angelo Rodriguez.

MATCHES FOR TODAY LIBERTADORES CUP

5:00 p.m. Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira

5:00 p.m. Paranaense vs Libertad

7:00 p.m. Melgar vs Board of Trustees

7:00pm Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo

7:00pm Alianza Lima vs Atlético Mineiro

9:00 p.m. Bolívar vs. Cerro Porteño

GROUP F POSITIONS