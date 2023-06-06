A surprise attack by the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” left more than 20 soldiers dead and a number of wounded

A number of media outlets circulated news that the Algerian army in the south of the country had been subjected to armed targeting by a “separatist movement” operating under the name “Movement for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” belonging to the Tuareg tribes close to the Malian border, leaving more than 20 dead, but no Referring to the timing of the occurrence of these armed operations, and it is likely that they occurred more than 6 days ago

.

Media reports linked Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in recent days, to a meeting with army leaders to study the general situation in the country and the borders, with the targeting operations that took place in the south, which also took place in March last year, leaving 3 dead in the ranks of the Algerian army.

And Algeria’s silence on what happened on the border with Mali this time may be due to the heavy death toll among the army, unlike last year, when the Algerian president went out through his official accounts on social media to mourn the killing of the three soldiers who were targeted by the «movement». Terrorist »according to the description of the Algerian regime.

It should be noted in this context that this movement, which calls itself the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria”, which last year officially claimed responsibility for the killing of 3 Algerian soldiers, is made up of fighting elements belonging to the Tuareg tribes that spread in southern Algeria and northern Mali, and says that Its aim is to establish a Tuareg state and it is not a terrorist movement.

The Algerian-Malian border, especially in the Timiaouine region, is witnessing many clashes between the Algerian army and elements belonging to the aforementioned front, and these events fall within the general framework of the unrest in the Sahel region, in which many armed groups are active.

The Israeli official website “i24news” said that the Algerian Army Chief of Staff, Said Chanegriha, ordered the reinforcement of the Algerian military elements in the Malian borders, in order to confront any threat or danger emanating from armed groups operating in northern Mali and southern Algeria.

Source: Algeria Times.