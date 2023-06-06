Home » A surprise attack by the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” left more than 20 soldiers dead and a number of wounded
News

A surprise attack by the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” left more than 20 soldiers dead and a number of wounded

by admin
A surprise attack by the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” left more than 20 soldiers dead and a number of wounded

A number of media outlets circulated news that the Algerian army in the south of the country had been subjected to armed targeting by a “separatist movement” operating under the name “Movement for the Liberation of Southern Algeria” belonging to the Tuareg tribes close to the Malian border, leaving more than 20 dead, but no Referring to the timing of the occurrence of these armed operations, and it is likely that they occurred more than 6 days ago

.

Media reports linked Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in recent days, to a meeting with army leaders to study the general situation in the country and the borders, with the targeting operations that took place in the south, which also took place in March last year, leaving 3 dead in the ranks of the Algerian army.

And Algeria’s silence on what happened on the border with Mali this time may be due to the heavy death toll among the army, unlike last year, when the Algerian president went out through his official accounts on social media to mourn the killing of the three soldiers who were targeted by the «movement». Terrorist »according to the description of the Algerian regime.

It should be noted in this context that this movement, which calls itself the “Front for the Liberation of Southern Algeria”, which last year officially claimed responsibility for the killing of 3 Algerian soldiers, is made up of fighting elements belonging to the Tuareg tribes that spread in southern Algeria and northern Mali, and says that Its aim is to establish a Tuareg state and it is not a terrorist movement.

See also  Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play), 16 April 2023 | Live Amstel Gold Race Cycling, Swimming, Volleyball

The Algerian-Malian border, especially in the Timiaouine region, is witnessing many clashes between the Algerian army and elements belonging to the aforementioned front, and these events fall within the general framework of the unrest in the Sahel region, in which many armed groups are active.

The Israeli official website “i24news” said that the Algerian Army Chief of Staff, Said Chanegriha, ordered the reinforcement of the Algerian military elements in the Malian borders, in order to confront any threat or danger emanating from armed groups operating in northern Mali and southern Algeria.
Source: Algeria Times.

You may also like

Estate Reale, music and theater at the Gardens...

Tomorrow 10,255 students from Xiaoshan will go to...

Emirates Airlines is looking to order more long-haul...

So far this year, 98 people have died...

Violence and torture at the police station, 5...

Open House Turin 2023: the sixth edition is...

[단독] 尹 reveals ‘semiconductor strategy’… International cooperation, such...

What does Gustavo Petro mean when he talks...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Launch of 2023 “Safety...

Band XGiove will be the opening act of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy