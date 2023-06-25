Home » Forecast of pre-monsoon rains
Forecast of pre-monsoon rains

Forecast of pre-monsoon rains

Islamabad (Web Desk) Pre-monsoon rains have been predicted in different areas across the country from today, which is likely to reduce the heat intensity. Rain with thunder in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripura and other areas while wind is also predicted in Azad Kashmir. Rain is also expected in different parts of the country including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Alerts have been issued to deal with urban flooding in urban areas, floods in mountainous areas, landslides and other hazards due to heavy rains, while tourists have also been advised to be careful.

