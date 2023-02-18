Thanks to the familiarization trips organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, through ProColombia, within the framework of the Colombia Travel Mart tourism macro-round, international businessmen visit the city.

From February 17 to 22, through a high-quality offer that is in harmony with life, they will carry out five trips in Santa Marta and its surroundings, so that 12 businessmen from different countries quickly learn about the experiences that the city has to offer international travelers.

The fundamental thing is to continue attracting international travelers to Magdalena and increase the figures obtained last year, which more than 41,700 international visitors came to the department, especially from the United States, Chile, Peru, and others; according to Colombian Migration.

“With these trips we seek to bring the offer of our regions and their communities closer to international businessmen, who are in search of transformative and valuable experiences that not only leave a positive mark on them and their clients, but also leave a legacy in the territories generating employment and valuing and respecting those cultural and natural wealth that we have in our country”, said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia

On the other hand; Arturo Bravo, Vice Minister of Tourism, mentioned that sustainability in tourism is one of the guiding issues of our policy, to prevail the immense opportunities that we have in the national territory, which offers us a very extensive natural wealth and mainly, recognized worldwide, which makes it an important potential to add value.

The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, is one of the places where they will be present and where they will try coastal dishes that represent us.

Emphasizing the work being carried out by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, he stressed that they hope to consolidate tourism with environmental justice, which, together with the communities, will achieve a more sustainable and regenerative development, in harmony with life

On the other hand, 160 foreign buyers will be at the business conference in Bogotá on February 23 and 24, likewise, they will be visiting some regions of Colombia on 15 familiarization trips days prior to this activity.

That said, these five trips include the Magdalena region. Entrepreneurs from countries like; Costa Rica, Panama, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil will be present in the city and its surroundings, where they will enjoy various experiences, such as visiting the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta to do activities like tubbing in the Don Diego river; learn about the Arhuaca culture, in addition to having gastronomic experiences thanks to peasants from the area to try dishes such as the costeño sancocho.