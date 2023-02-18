Developed by IronOak Games and published by Curve Games, the turn-based strategy RPG “For The King” sequel “For The King 2 (tentative translation, original name: For The King II)” is scheduled to come out this year, and the official release of the latest promotional video; this work will support traditional Chinese.

“For the King” is a turn-based strategy RPG that combines board game and dungeon exploration elements. Game description The kingdom is on the verge of extinction due to foreign invasion. In order to revive the kingdom, players can choose a hero from blacksmith, scholar, hunter, bard and other professions to start an adventure. This work has a fast pace of combat and exploration, and supports single-player and multiplayer online cooperation modes. Players can choose to operate in groups to cover more areas, or to dispatch as a whole group to protect the safety of each team member.

The sequel of “For the King” “For the King 2” tells the story that the queen of the “Fahrul” kingdom, once loved by the people, suddenly became brutal, which caused dissatisfaction among the people, and the oppressed desperadoes prepared to launch a revolt . Players will face the cruel queen and her guards. They can choose to challenge alone or with up to 4 players in a team to resist the queen’s high-handed rule.

In the game, players will be able to choose team members from a group of brave rebels, such as ordinary farmers, brave blacksmiths or village alchemists. Each member has its own attributes, skills, and traits. Combined with the grid combat system, players will be able to adopt a variety of tactical formations to further outsmart the enemy with strategies.





The official pointed out that “For the King 2” is expected to add a group of new biomes for players to explore, and will immerse players in this magnificent world through a new art style and original music.

The development team especially emphasized that “For the King 2” is still under development, and the team is working on developing new functions and changes in the game, hoping to bring players the best gaming experience when the game is released.

The new PC work “For the King 2” is scheduled to come out on the Steam platform this year.

