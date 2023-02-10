In yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, in addition to introducing the latest information on a variety of new works, Nintendo also announced the launch of a limited-time “Nintendo Game Exchange Voucher”, which can be used to purchase two designated games at a discounted price, including upcoming hits The “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” and “Pikmin 4” are definitely attractive for players who are ready to start these two games!

“Nintendo Game Voucher” sells for HK$649, and it will be on sale at Nintendo eShop from now until March 12 (Sunday), but please note that it is only available to Nintendo Switch Online members, and 7-day free trial members cannot purchase it, so if you are not a member If so, membership fees will also be included.

There are two vouchers, which are valid for one year and can be used separately. It has been announced that there are more than 60 games that can be redeemed. Of course, the most notable ones can be used to redeem the “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, which is scheduled to be launched on May 12, and “Pikmin 4”, which will be launched on July 21. , “Star Kirby Wii Deluxe Edition” launched on February 24, etc. In addition, other redeemable masterpieces include the newly launched “Fire Emblem Engage”, “Pokémon Zhu/Purple”, “Splatoon 3”, “Xenoblade 3” and so on.

Compare the official pricing on Nintendo eShop, if you want to trade in “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” (official price HK$499) and “Pikmin 4” (official price HK$429), you can save HK$279 few. Of course, if it is a game that has been released, the price of the game store may have been reduced a lot.

Nintendo said that it will add and change redeemable games in the future, and you can view the detailed list of redeemable games and purchase vouchers here.