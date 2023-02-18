Huasheng Online, February 18th (Reporter Huang Mei, Correspondent Ding Yangliang) This afternoon, Changsha Li Zijian Art Museum held the closing ceremony of “Zhang Qingqu Chinese Painting Exhibition”. During the past six-week exhibition period, the “Zhang Qingqu Chinese Painting Exhibition”, which included 146 selected Chinese paintings, attracted audiences and friends who love art from all over the world. It is reported that Zhang Qingqu’s art works are permanently collected in the Li Zijian Art Museum.

During the exhibition, one of Zhang Qingqu’s huge works, “The Essence of China” attracted countless attention. The work is 6 meters long and 1.8 meters high. It panoramically presents the classic stage characters of Peking Opera Sheng, Dan, Jing, Mo and Chou with realistic shapes and freehand brushwork. The whole painting is based on scarlet and maroon to create the environment of the Liyuan stage, reflecting the stage demeanor of the characters. At the same time, the extension of the water sleeves is used to set off the level of the picture and the virtual and real atmosphere, making the characters on the stage dazzling, vivid and ready to come out .

(The audience is watching the work “The Essence of China” by Huang Mei)

“Zhang Qingqu is rooted in the pen and ink system of traditional Chinese painting, and strives to explore artistic expressions with oriental aesthetic connotations, forming the artistic characteristics of freehand figure painting with elegance and grace.” Li Zijian, curator of Li Zijian Art Museum, said: “Especially his works Peking Opera figure paintings are slightly exaggerated but precise in shape, with chic and elegant lines, and strive to pursue the emotional expression and interest of brush and ink on the basis of maintaining its original flavor and unique stage charm. Thus, the characters in the works and the expression of brush and ink are both perfect. It can be vivid and vivid, so that there are paintings in the play, there are plays in the painting, and the play is in the painting, which is deeply loved by the audience.”

At the closing ceremony, representatives of Zhang Qingqu’s family donated Zhang Qingqu’s works of art to the permanent collection of the Li Zijian Art Museum.

artist profile

Zhang Qingqu (1944-2022), Ban Fangzhu, a native of Yanshi, Henan, graduated from Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in 1970.

Member of China Artists Association, member of Chinese Calligraphers Association, librarian of Hunan Provincial Institute of Literature and History, editor and reviewer of Hunan Fine Arts Publishing House, researcher of Central Academy of Literature and History of Painting and Calligraphy, full-time researcher of Meilun Art Research Institute, member of Beijing Hushe Painting Association, Hunan Consultant of the Provincial Chinese Painting Society, Distinguished Painter of Hunan Provincial Academy of Painting, Chairman of Hunan Jinshi Painting and Calligraphy Academy, Artist of Hunan Jiuge Painting and Calligraphy Academy, the first batch of candidates for the “Three Hundred Projects” Supported by Hunan Provincial Literary and Artistic Talents in 2013, and the former member of the Hunan Provincial Direct Calligraphy and Painters Association Chairman, former vice-chairman of Changsha Artists Association. His publications include Selected Works of Zhang Qingqu’s Chinese Paintings, Freehand Classical Figure Painting Techniques, Zhang Qingqu’s Collection of Chinese Figure Paintings, Banfanglou Poems, Zhang Qingqu’s Collection of Chinese Figure Paintings, and Chinese Peking Opera Figure Paintings, etc. .

His works of Chinese painting and calligraphy have participated in many exhibitions at home and abroad and won awards. Bao Zhai (magazine) and other newspapers and periodicals, and collected by art institutions and individuals in China, the United States, Japan, Canada and other countries.

His biography has been included in “Dictionary of Chinese Art” (Shanghai Dictionary Publishing House, 1987 edition), “Sino-Japanese Modern Art Guide” (China International Broadcasting Press, 1997 edition), “Who’s Who in the World Chinese Literature and Art Circles” (Hong Kong Chinese Publishing House 1997 edition), “World Artist Family Biography” (Hong Kong Fine Arts Publishing House, 1998 edition), “World Chinese Famous Artists Calligraphy and Painting Collection” (Anhui Fine Arts Publishing House, 1996 edition), Chinese Painting and Calligraphy Network, Artron Art Network, etc.

