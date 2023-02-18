Original title: Sharing of three football matches on Friday, February 17: Sassuolo vs Naples

Hello. I’m your old friend Xiao. I have studied football games for many years, intensively cultivating the Asian and European battlefields. What I bring to you today is an analysis of European competitions. If golfers want to get recommendations as early as possible, they can click on the avatar to follow, and they must have an objective analysis and reference before making a shot, so that they can have a bottom line. 03 Friday Delo: Brunswick vs Kiel Time: 2023-02-18 1:30

Venue: Peace Stadium

Brunswick is a team in the middle and lower reaches of the Bundesliga, and their performance on the field this season is mediocre. At present, after 20 games in the Bundesliga, they rank 14th in the standings with 5 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. The team’s performance has been very poor recently. In the last 10 games, they have only achieved 3 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses, and their scoring ability is insufficient. Brunswick’s recent home fighting ability is not too high. In the last 10 games, 4 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses, 12 goals and 11 goals, an average of 1.2 points per game, an average of 1.1 points per game, the offensive and defensive performances are not outstanding.

Kiel is also very ordinary this season. After 20 games in the Bundesliga, he currently ranks 8th in the standings with a record of 7 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. Although there is still some distance to enter the German league, as long as the team works hard, there is still hope. The recent decline in the team’s performance in the league is due to the lack of a loss in the first four games. The last two games were lost to the opponent, which dealt a certain blow to the team’s morale. But the team’s performance in the away game is still obvious. The offensive side is brave, with an average away score of 1.7 goals. Facing Brunswick of the mid-lower team this round, I believe the team can show their demeanor.

Based on the performance of the two teams in the league this season, although the performance of the two teams is not very eye-catching, Kiel has a certain advantage in terms of hard power. Although he played away, Keir’s performance in the away game was also very brave. I personally think that Keir will win a small victory. If it is safe, the home team can concede the victory.

Friday 010 Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Time: 2023-02-18 3:30

Where: WWK Stadium

Although Augsburg is a veteran team in the Bundesliga, their results in the past few seasons have not been very good, and they are also in the low position of the league this season. The results of this season are also very ordinary. After 20 games in the league, they are currently ranked 13th in the league with 6 wins, 3 draws and 11 losses. They are only 5 minutes away from the relegation zone. Augsburg has been in poor form recently, with only 3 wins and 7 losses in the last 10 games, but it is under the pressure of relegation. Don’t worry about fighting spirit. The team will definitely be inspired to win this fight.

Hoffenheim’s performance in the league this season has deteriorated. At present, after 20 games in the league, they are ranked 14th in the league with a record of 5 wins, 4 draws and 11 losses, only 2 points behind the relegation zone. The team is still under great pressure to relegation. However, the team’s state has not recovered recently. Nearly 6 games without a win, achieved a record of 5 losses and 1 tie. In addition, in the last two games, the opponents have opened up a big gap in the league, which also dealt a great blow to the morale of the team. The team’s recent state is also very sluggish. What’s even more frightening is that the team can’t see the meaning of adjustment. This role is considered to be more ominous than ominous.

See also Men's Basketball European Championship: "Brother Antetokounmpo" was sent off, Greece lost to Germany and missed the semi-finals Based on the overall performance of the two teams in the league this season, the performance of the two teams is very average, and the ranking is in the lower reaches of the league. But compared to the situation, Augsburg is much better than Hoffenheim. In addition, Hoffenheim has recently suffered a losing streak, and the team has no intention of adjusting for the time being. Augsburg, which has the home court advantage, I personally think that Augsburg will win this role. 011 Friday Serie A: Solo vs Naples Time: 2023-02-18 3:45 Venue: Mapes Stadium Compared with last season, Thoreau’s performance in the league this season is also very average. After 22 games in the league, he currently ranks 15th in the Serie A rankings with a record of 6 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. It is worth mentioning that the team’s state has improved recently, with a record of 2 wins and 2 draws in 4 games, a 1-0 home victory over the strong team Atlanta, and a 5-2 away victory over the strong team AC Milan, ending the previous 6 consecutive games defeat. The team’s scoring ability at home is very ordinary. In the past 10 home games, they have only achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses. What worries fans even more is that the team performed very well on the defensive end, conceding 33 goals in the previous 22 games. This game will be against the first Naples, I am afraid it is more ominous. Naples’ performance this season has improved compared to previous seasons, and the team is in a very hot state. At present, after 22 games in the league, he ranks first in the Serie A leaderboard with a record of 19 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, 15 percentage points higher than the second-ranked Inter Milan. Recently, the team has maintained a brave attitude on the field. It has achieved 6 wins and 1 tie in the last 7 games. It has also won consecutive victories in the last 6 league games without a single loss. It is worth mentioning that the team’s performance in the away game is also very brave, with a record of 9 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in 11 away games. The team has good results on offense and defense. 2.45 goals scored in the game and 0.68 goals conceded in the game. While the attack power is very fierce, the defense is as fierce as a shield. See also The Melting Point, the docu-film tells the effects of climate change Based on the analysis of the overall strength of the two teams, Naples currently leads the league with a difference of 15 points. The team’s state this season is also very hot and unstoppable. The team is currently on a 6-game winning streak in the league, playing away against Solo, but for the brave Naples playing away, these are not problems. Personally, Napoli would be better off with all three points. Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: