Recently, ChatGPT has sparked competition around the world, and domestic technology giants are also preparing their own ChatGPT products. Wang Jian, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and founder of Alibaba Cloud, recently expressed his opinion. He believes that the country already has computing power And the technical foundation, the key lies in how to break out.

At the 4th Power Dispatch AI Application Contest at China Southern Power Grid Headquarters, Academician Wang Jian said,Our country already has the computing power support and technical foundation to develop the Chinese version of ChatGPT. The key to the problem is how to finally realize the explosion of technological accumulation.

“On the basis of the same years of technology accumulation, who can accumulate technology to the point where it can explode, this is the difference between companies.”

Wang Jian pointed out that industry is the best place to use new technology. In the power industry and industrial fields, we can find problems with a higher level than “playing chess” and lead the next wave of AI.

If such a problem can be found and solved, it will have a greater and more positive impact on promoting social and economic development and changes in human life.

As previously reported,Alibaba Dharma Academy is developing a ChatGPT-like dialogue robot, which is currently open to employees in the company for testing.

Judging from the exposed screenshots, Alibaba may deeply combine AI large-scale model technology with DingTalk productivity tools, enabling direct dialogue on DingTalk.

In terms of the underlying technologies required by ChatGPT such as Al and large models, Dharma Institute has leading technical capabilities. It has previously launched the world‘s first M6 large model with a parameter scale of 10 trillion, and the AI ​​​​model open source community “Magic”, and related research The results have been in the leading position in the world.