Foreign education opportunities were explained to architecture students in Bursa – Education News

TMMOB Chamber of Architects’training programs continue. In this context, finally Orbis Overseas Education Consultancy Aegean Region Manager Can ŞahinIn the organization attended by Prof. Dr. as a speaker, students who study at undergraduate and graduate level and who want to study at architecture faculties were informed about the ways and advantages of studying architecture abroad.

The keynote speaker of the program Şirin Rodoplu Şimşek, Head of Bursa Branch of TMMOB Chamber of ArchitectsExpressing that they are happy to be able to open a new vision for the young people in their education and future professional lives, he said that they will continue their education programs.

Orbis Overseas Education Consultancy Aegean Region Officer Can Şahin, who carried out the training program, said:

“Usually our students Europe They prefer their country of origin, but there are also different opportunities in the American, Asian and African countries and we also cover these issues in our trainings. Education abroad provides very important opportunities in terms of language learning. Secondly, our students can interact with students from very different cultures in the countries they visit. This provides the opportunity for our young people to broaden their view of the world and their vision.

Right now NO It sends students with certain standards, including students, abroad to study. These students will later return home and become academics in Turkey. This will be a great advantage for our country. The educational opportunities offered abroad are not as financially heavy as is generally thought. There are different opportunities and scholarship programs in many countries. Our advice to our students is to make use of these opportunities in line with their possibilities and to have these experiences. We provide all the necessary support in terms of guiding our students in this regard.”

