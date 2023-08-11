Forest fire in Hawaii leaves more than 50 dead

Impacts: 0

A forest fire has devastated the west of the Hawaiian island of Maui, registering 55 deaths and a large number of missing. Thousands of people, including residents and tourists, have evacuated the area, at the height of the tourist season.

The effects of the huge forest fire that is raging in Hawaii are similar to those that a bomb would have left, according to what the governor of the state, Josh Green, has pointed out in The New York Times, who warns that the death toll will continue to rise as they leave. counting the victims after the activity of the rescue services.

The winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of the archipelago, have intensified the losses.

In a press conference, the authorities have recognized that it is probably the “greatest natural disaster” in the history of Hawaii. “It will take billions of dollars” to rebuild everything that the flames have devastated, said the state’s governor, Josh Green, a Democrat.

For his part, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said the death toll is growing, and that the final toll will be tragic.

