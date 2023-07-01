Former President Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Annul Biden’s Electoral Victory: Reports

Headline: Former President Donald Trump Pressured Arizona Governor to Annul Biden’s Electoral Victory

Washington – A report from The Washington Post and CNN reveals that former President Donald Trump exerted pressure on then-Arizona Governor, Republican Doug Ducey, at the end of 2020 in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state. Trump, who had lost Arizona by a small margin of less than 11,000 votes, allegedly urged Ducey to uncover evidence of fraud to discredit Biden’s win.

Sources familiar with the conversations between Trump and Ducey informed The Washington Post and CNN about the nature of their discussions. Specifically, it is known that the two leaders had a phone call where Trump requested Ducey to reverse the Arizona election results. In December 2020, Ducey confirmed having had a phone conversation with Trump, but the exact details were undisclosed until now.

This controversial phone call between Trump and Ducey bears similarities to another call the former president had with the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, following the 2020 elections. In that instance, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed to invalidate Biden’s victory, which was revealed through an audio recording published by The Washington Post at the time.

Unlike the call with Raffensperger, there is no recorded conversation between Trump and Ducey. The former Arizona governor left office in January this year. The revelation of these conversations comes at a crucial time as the battle for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election intensifies. President Biden is expected to run for re-election as the Democratic Party’s candidate.

With 14 contenders in the Republican field, Trump is considered the favorite. However, he faces stiff competition from heavyweight politicians such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

As the political stage sets for the upcoming presidential race, the allegations against Trump are expected to ignite debates and discussions about the integrity of the electoral process. The news of Trump pressuring multiple Republican officials to overturn Biden’s victory is likely to play a role in shaping the party’s future strategies.

Disclaimer: This article is based on reports from The Washington Post and CNN, and the claims made therein have not been independently verified by this publication.

