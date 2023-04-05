Former US President Donald Trump appeared in a New York court on Tuesday to face the charges against him, where he was arrested by police.

Trump is accused of concealing the details of an alleged hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels through his lawyer before the 2016 presidential election.

Hush money, or payments to keep quiet, is not illegal in New York, but Trump is accused of concealing the payment and altering his organization’s financial records.

He pleaded not guilty today to 34 felony counts of falsifying his business records after an investigation into the case.

Republican billionaire Trump has become the first US president in history to face criminal charges.

His court appearance was shown live on TV channels in the US. On this occasion, hundreds of his supporters and opponents were present on the streets around the court.

The 76-year-old Trump is the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, but the court action could hinder his ambitions to return to the White House.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Before leaving for court from Trump Tower in New York, Trump wrote on his Truth social media app: ‘So surreal — wow, they’re going to arrest me. Can’t believe this is happening in America. Mega!’

Trump, a twice-impeached Republican, is the first US president to be criminally indicted. This situation has pushed America into uncharted political waters.

On the occasion of his court arrival, hundreds of policemen were seen on the streets while helicopters were flying in the sky.

Trump responded by waving to supporters as he exited the courthouse as US Secret Service agents escorted him.

Trump’s legal troubles are more serious than this case. Apart from this case, he is facing three other investigations.

They are accused of trying to change the victory of President Biden in the 2020 elections, instigating the attack on the Congress building (Capitol) in the capital on January 6, 2021 and keeping classified documents at his home.