Former Venezuelan Intelligence Director Hugo Carvajal Faces Narcoterrorism Charges in US Court

Former Venezuelan Military Intelligence Director, Hugo Carvajal, has arrived in New York amidst charges of participating in a narco-terrorist conspiracy. Carvajal, commonly referred to as “El Pollo”, is set to make his appearance in the Southern District of New York court on Thursday to face the charges levied against him.

Carvajal’s lawyer, Zachary Margulis, confirmed to CNN legal that his client is currently being held in a detention center in Brooklyn. Margulis also revealed that Carvajal intends to plead not guilty when he stands before the court.

The charges against Carvajal are based on his alleged involvement in importing cocaine into the United States, including a massive shipment of 5.6 tons of the illicit substance that was transported from Venezuela to Mexico in April 2006. Additionally, Carvajal is also facing charges for possession of weapons.

Carvajal was extradited from Spain after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed the final appeal lodged by his defense. This decision ultimately paved the way for Carvajal’s transfer to the United States to face justice.

This news is currently developing, and further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

