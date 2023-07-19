The number of Internet service subscriptions is about 35.6 million in Morocco

The number of Internet service subscriptions in Morocco reached about 35.6 million at the end of March, a slight increase compared to figures at the end of 2022.

According to statistics issued by the National Agency for Legalization of Transportation, the number of subscribers at the end of last year was around 35.5 million male and female subscribers, after it reached its peak in September 2022 with 36.5 million due to the impact of summer offers.

On an annual basis, the figure achieved at the end of last March in the number of Internet subscriptions represents an increase of 9.46 percent.

In terms of market shares, the agency’s data showed that Maroc Telecom holds 35.32 percent, while Orange and Inwi share the remaining share.

Mobile Internet subscription accounts for the lion’s share of the total, at about 93.2 percent, and 6.25 percent for fixed Internet.

Fixed Internet subscription (ADSL) is declining, albeit at a slow pace. At the end of March, the number of subscribers reached 1.54 million, 87 percent of whom are Maroc Telecom customers, compared to 1.59 million subscribers a year ago.

The decline in regular fixed internet subscribers was mainly due to the transition to fiber optic internet, which saw subscriptions rise by 52.6 percent year-on-year to reach 680,000 subscribers at the end of March.

Mobile Internet subscription represents the lion’s share, with about 33.2 million subscriptions at the end of March, compared to 34.2 million subscriptions in September of last year.

The largest percentage of mobile Internet service is with the fourth generation technology, which represents more than 80 percent. As for market shares, 32.85 percent are for Maroc Telecom, and the rest is distributed between Orange and Inwi.