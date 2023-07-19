Home » Pampita’s winter vacations with her children in Patagonia
Entertainment

Pampita’s winter vacations with her children in Patagonia

by admin
Pampita’s winter vacations with her children in Patagonia

In the middle of the winter school break, Carolina Pampita Ardohain moved to Patagonia with two of his children, Benicio y beltranhis niece and a friend, to enjoy dream landscapes and places.

The choice of bayo hillone of the mountains of the Andes mountain range located in the southwest of the province of Neuquén in Villa La Angostura, was not accidental since it is known for being one of the most appreciated sites in that geographical area.

Pampita and her children’s vacations in the snow

In a series of posts made through his Instagram accountthe model and driver shared different images in which the presence of her children is observedwho pose accompanied by Ardohain BreezePampita’s niece, and a friend named Luciana.

in other images you can see the minors intensely enjoying the facilities of the ski centerin the company of his instructor, with the majestic snowy landscape that seemed to stretch to infinity as a backdrop.

At the same time, Pampita was delighted with a variety of local culinary delicacies from the city, emphasizing that gastronomy is another of the outstanding attractions that the south of the country has to offer to those who decide to visit it.

Pampita enjoys family vacations in Cerro Bayo.


See also  Graffiti becomes a misdemeanor, police do not arrest people, Chinatown landlord laments 68 reports in two years | New York | Police

You may also like

The trade balance marked a historic deficit in...

Mythical Epic Film ‘The First Part of Fengshen’...

Experience the Magic: Exploring Super Nintendo World at...

The IMF reiterated its recipe for adjustment and...

What is known so far about the negotiation...

Love Triangle Unveiled: Elizabeth Gutiérrez, William Levy, and...

Jorge Lanata, controversial about the health of Wanda...

Why the Province analyzes repeating the Ofertón promotion...

Mexican Artist Eiza Gonzalez Wins Heart of British...

Basic food basket: a family needed $104,227 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy