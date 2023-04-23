Women’s football: FCF TP Mazembe crowned champion of Haut-Katanga

Photo TP Mazembe”/>

FCF Mazembe won, this Sunday, April 23 at the Mazembe stadium, the cup of the Provincial Women’s Football Championship of Haut-Katanga. This coronation is acquired after beating DCMP Bikira (5-0) in the final.

From the start of the match, FCF Mazembe put strong pressure on CDMP Bikira. This pressure bore fruit with the opener by Belange Vukulu in the 4th minute.

Merveille Kanjinga scores twice in the 13th minute and 40th minute. At halftime, the score was 3-0.

Back from the locker room, Kabulo brought the score to 4-0 in the 56th minute. On a free kick from 30 meters, his shot wipes the skylight and ends up in the back of the net.

In the 61st, Muyenga Mandanda, with a header on a serve from Merveille Kanjinga, scores the 5th goal for Ravens. The final score indicates 5-0.

Thus, FCF Mazembe won the Haut-Katanga Cup.

In the classification match for third place, FCF Lupopo beat FJKK on penalties (4-3), after a 1-1 draw.