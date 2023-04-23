Fernando Jaeger’s new store in Moema elevates the industrial to a new power

Practicality, good circulation and an impressive look. These are the characteristics that best define the project signed by Alan Chu to the new store Fernando Jaeger – Ready to Take!. The space is located in the Moema region, one of the noblest neighborhoods in São Paulo, and has a light and surprising industrial style at the same time.

Boxes, containers, shelves and exhibitors are distributed to blend with the simplicity of the original building, diluting the very idea of ​​an architectural project and making the exposed furniture is the real protagonist.

The double height contributes to further enhance the space and bring a sense of spaciousness. In addition, the project also represents the opportunity to use architecture to reinforce brand identityassociating it with a rich spatial experience, in a pleasant and unusual environment, dedicated to design.

“The concept of the store, where the pieces are all for sale and ready to go, results in a very dynamic routine. Some customers end up taking the entire space home with them, and the store is constantly changing. Therefore, we needed plenty of free space, nothing too closed, in addition to a place that allowed it to be changed when needed”, comments Marina Jaeger, marketing manager at Fernando Jaeger.

The relationship between the façade and the street is delimited by a metallic pergola, which immediately catches the eye. The same structure organizes vehicle access, pedestrian entrance, visitor parking and/or loading and unloading, also serving as a support for visual communication and lighting. The idea is that over time the structure will be dominated by vegetation.

They exist three interior spaces to be experienced by store visitors: the first hall, marked by unusual proportions and ample ceiling height, culminates in a retro illuminated metal armchair (which can be seen from outside the store), which hides the mezzanine slab that divides the second space into two heights.

then the second salon has a lower ceiling height. In this environment, in addition to the long service desk covered in green hydraulic tiles, there is the café and the veranda, where the outdoor furniture is exposed. On the second floor, there is an office inside one of the containers, as well as a pantry, bathrooms, an exhibition area and storage.

“We were lucky that the existing property resembled an industrial space and, at the same time, an art gallery – the ideal atmosphere for this store that combines the idea of ​​design and industrial production ready for consumption (Pronto Para Levar!)”, comments architect Alan Chu. “In the end, it all comes down to be able to provide a pleasant consumption experience in an environment dedicated to design”.

