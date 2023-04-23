Serie A: Juventus-Naples 0-1 | ANSA. it

In Turin, Naples beat Juventus 1-0. THE breaking latest news

There is Raspadori’s signature on the Italian flag, now really one step away from the Napoli shirts: the attacker takes over in the 86th minute and in the 93rd minute he makes the pearl on the fly to beat Juve and to make the decisive shot for the title. The bianconeri recriminated for the goal disallowed by Di Maria for a foul by Milik on Lobotka, but in the meantime Allegri collected the third consecutive defeat in the league and risked hooking Roma in third place. Neither Vlahovic, nor Chiesa nor Di Maria, Milik’s partner is Miretti: Allegri chooses the class of 2003 as a surprise move against Napoli.

In defense there is no Bremer, but together with Gatti and Danilo Rugani plays to compose the four-man defense with low winger Cuadrado. In addition, Soulé also plays, who has the task of starting from the right to try to center and hit. Spalletti has lost Politano and Mario Rui, the third of the offensive trident with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia is Lozano. Rest time for Zielinski, to complete the midfield with Anguissa and Lobotka plays Ndombele while in defense there is space for Juan Jesus alongside Kim.

The first chances are from Juve with a right foot from Cuadrado and a header from Milik that end up centrally in Meret’s arms. Napoli possess a lot of ball and only give the impression of being dangerous, also because the bianconeri raise the defensive wall and between Gatti, Rugani and Danilo they manage to contain Osimhen well. Thus the goalscorings remain potential, with Kostic on one side and Lozano on the other who waste two restarts in an open field and in numerical superiority that do not lead to conclusions on goal.

Thus ends a first half with little emotion and no real save by the two extreme defenders. The two coaches chose not to make substitutions for the start of the second half, Kvaratskhelia opened the second half with a powerful but central left-footed foot. At game time, the Juventus bigwigs get off the bench, Allegri tries to unlock it by inserting Chiesa and Di Maria for Kostic and Miretti. Just the new trident builds a good restart, an acrobatic intervention by Di Lorenzo is decisive which prevents the ball from reaching Milik. Spalletti waits a few minutes and then removes Ndombele and Lozano for Zielinski and Elmas.

In the 70th minute we finally see Osimhen, the Nigerian turns and kicks, finding a deflection from Gatti and the outside post, then stands out on the following corner but doesn’t angle his header enough. Napoli grows and raises the center of gravity, but with ten to go Juve becomes dangerous first with Rugani and then with Milik, without however framing Meret’s goal. In the 82nd minute the episode that will cause discussion: Di Maria takes the ball on the midfield line and goes to hit the net, Fabbri is recalled by the Var and decides to cancel due to the Milik-Lobotka contact at the start of the action. Allegri gives Vlahovic one minute plus six of added time, the Serbian strikes with the first touch but after Chiesa had dragged the ball out. In the 93rd minute, however, Napoli put the arrow in: a cross from Elmas, a left footed volley from Raspadori and Szczesny was hit under the legs. It’s a blue party, the Scudetto is getting closer and closer.

