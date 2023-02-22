Home News Formez PA 2022 report, the second webinar on February 28
Formez PA 2022 report, the second webinar on February 28

Formez PA 2022 report, the second webinar on February 28

The webinar was held on February 21st Digital Italythe first of four webinars that intend to delve into the Formez Report 2022drawn up by the Centro Studi and presented last February 2 at the headquarters of the Foreign Press Association.

Speakers included Vincenzo Testa, Director of the Center for Studies and International Activities of Formez PA, Mattia Fantinati, President of IGF, Alessandro Valenza, partner of IGF, Andrea Sammarco, Deputy Secretary General of Unioncamere, and Alessandro Benzia, Director of the Human Capital Development Department and of the Digital innovation of Formez PA.

Il February 28th the second appointment will take place, dedicated to Internal areas: instructions for use.

It is possible to register for the scheduled online seminars every Tuesday at 12:00, from the page

Below is the complete calendar of the webinar cycle:

To find out the contents of the Report, download the 4 volumes:

  1. Train at a glance
  2. The selection of personnel for the Public Administrations
  3. The digital transition
  4. The national strategy for internal areas and the new institutional arrangements
