Good financial news from Maserati. The Modena-based brand closed the year 2022 with revenues of 2.32 billion euros, a figure which is equivalent to a growth of 14.7% compared to 2021. Starting from 2020, the Trident manufacturer undertook a profound restructuring capable of bring on the road a range of products unthinkable up to a few years but above all financial stability supported by excellent results.

Maserati 2022 results

Looking at the financial results obtained by Maserati in 2022, the adjusted operating result stands out at 201 million euros against 103 million in 2021. Despite the period of crisis that has hit the automotive sector, the improvement in Maserati results is due to the arrival of new models, rising net prices and favorable exchange rate effects.

How are Maserati sales going?

Numbers on the rise on the Maserati deliveries front. In 2022, the via Ciro Menotti builder delivered 25,900 cars, against 24,200 in 2021 and returning to pre-pandemic levels recorded in 2019. The record results achieved in 2017, with 51,500 cars produced, are still a long way off, but the Trident brand has changed route focusing on profit and not on the pursuit of volume. Confirmation also comes from the increase in the margin, which went from 5.7% to 8.01%. It is important to underline that 2023 will be the first full year of thermal Grecale, of MC20 in Cielo version, and to which will be added the sales of the new GranTurismo with six-cylinder and electric engine called Folgore. The zero-emission engine will also arrive under the bonnet of the Grecale, while the range will grow in the coming years thanks to the introduction of the new Quattroporte.