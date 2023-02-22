The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that it will use the temporary easing of sanctions on Syria to make it easier for humanitarian aid to be sent to that country after the deadly earthquakes.

Source: Anatolia/Muhamed Said

“WHO is working rapidly together with our partners to take advantage of the pause in sanctions. We have already started ordering equipment and supplies and are working with UN partners on a collective approach to take advantage of the pause,” emphasized WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region official Rick Brennan.

According to UN data, 4,525 people died in the earthquakes in northwestern Syria. That area is under the control of the opposition, which is fighting against government forces, further complicating humanitarian efforts.

WHO officials noted that the organization has stepped up supplies of antibiotics, analgesics and other medicines to regions affected by the earthquake.

Another WHO official, Catherine Smallwood, noted that the agency has re-established distribution channels inside Syria and has moved more than 139 tons of various medical supplies.

(Srna)