Super Bowl LVII was not the only activity in Arizona. Kevin Durant’s arrival to Phoenix also kept the state and market busy, besides the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Phoenix Suns gave up three key players and a handful of picks to acquire KD but new owner Mat Ishbia says that the trade is not ‘a risk at all.’ The Suns playoff run was cut short last season, so is it now championship or bust with KD? Joy Taylor says to hold off on that belief, citing Ishbia’s comments.

