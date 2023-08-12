Home » Formez, two notices for two managers on the InPA portal
Formez, two notices for two managers on the InPA portal

I’m online from today, on the inPA portal (https://www.inpa.gov.it/), two notices competition for the recruitment of a total of two units of permanent management personnel, at Form PA.

NOTICE for the selection of a resource to be employed as a permanent manager of the Internal Governance Department – GIN DIR SELECTION CODE (link who) NOTICE for the selection of a resource to be employed as a permanent manager of the Management of EU Funds and PNRR – DIR PNRR SELECTION CODE (link who)

For the first time, the publication and collection of nominations takes place totally on the “inPA” portalby authenticating with SPID/CIE/CNE/eIDAS and completing the format application form, available on the internet https://www.inpa.gov.it/after registering on the same portal.

For both notices, the deadline for applications is set at 23:59:59 on theSeptember 11, 2023.

