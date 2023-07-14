FormezComunica n.200 – 27 June 2023

Formez PA at “Mission Italy 2021-2026”

Formez PA will be present at the second edition of the annual event “Missione Italia 2021-2026”, organized by ANCI, which will take place on 5 and 6 July at the “La Nuvola” Congress Center in Rome. We will talk about the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in Municipalities and cities, the investments and the reforms that accompany them. The Institute, through “Linea Amica”, will participate in the event during which materials and brochures will be distributed on the activities of the Ministry for Public Administration and on the projects carried out by Formez PA for the Municipalities. Among these: “FAST Piccoli Comuni”, “Fondo Innovazione Sociale – FIS”, “Lavoropubblico.gov”, “The National Strategy for Internal Areas and the new institutional structures – SNAI”. In the afternoon of 5 July, the Minister for Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo and the Head of the Public Administration Department, Marcello Fiori, will speak.

The FAST project, engaged in the administrative and digital transition of small Municipalities, represents a very complex challenge that Formez PA is called to face, due to the type of administrations it involves, due to the territorial heterogeneity, due to the lack of specialized personnel, which often conditions the administrative capacity of the Municipalities.

“Lavoropubblico.gov”, the project of the Department of Public Administration, carried out in collaboration with Formez PA, supports the Administrations in the process of innovation and digitization of the public sector, providing support to the governance of public policies in the field of human resources. Various activities are also dedicated to small Municipalities, including the collection of applications for the allocation of contributions for municipal secretaries. The deadline for the acquisition of applications is 31 July 2023. The action intends to ensure full operation, functionality and administrative capacity in the implementation of the objectives set by the PNRR.

The project “The National Strategy for Internal Areas and the new institutional arrangements” supported the Internal Areas Technical Committee and the Municipalities of the project areas, involved in SNAI, to bring out their association vocation, a starting point for the construction of efficient inter-municipal systems and stable, able to deliver quality services to citizens. Formez PA was involved in the selection process of the new SNAI areas, to evaluate their associative aptitude. In the 2021-2027 cycle, 56 were added to the 72 areas of the previous programming involving 764 administrations.

The FIS Program – Social Innovation Fund it is the first national program dedicated to social innovation. It finances projects promoted by local administrations in the areas of social inclusion, cultural animation and the fight against early school leaving. Formez PA supports and accompanies the beneficiaries of the fund and the program in the development of these experiments, through an administrative and planning training process, according to the logic of social innovation (measurement of impact and results). In terms of cultural animation, Formez PA with the FIS program supported the Municipalities of Lecce, Fermo and Milan.

TRINN Project – Technology transfer for the enhancement of the INNovation potential of the production system – Basilicata Region

Formez PA selects 2 law graduates or equivalent. For information, consult notices 574 and 227

PerlaPA Project – Ssupport for the evolution of the PerlaPA system and for accompanying the communication of mandatory data

Formez PA selects 4 graduates with experience in the field of communication between Public Administrations and between them and citizens. For information, consult notices 228, 231 and 232

