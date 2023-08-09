Fortaleza eliminates Libertad and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the South American

Brazil’s Fortaleza qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2023 South American Cup, after drawing 1-1 with the Paraguayan team Libertad, in the second leg played at the Castelao stadium.

The Tricolor achieved the passport to the next instance, thanks to the advantage of a goal obtained in the first leg in Asunción, last week when they defeated Gumarelo 0-1.

Those led by Argentine Daniel Garnero opened the scoring thanks to a cross shot from outside the area by midfielder Matías Espinoza. But in additional time, Marinho, through a free kick that left Uruguayan goalkeeper Martín Silva without a chance, tied and qualified for the next phase of the competition.

In the Cabbage box, defender Piris was sent off in the 90th minute for a strong foul near the area.

Fortaleza awaits the winner of the series between Brazilian teams, América MG and Red Bull Bragantino, teams that drew 1-1 in the first leg, played last week.

