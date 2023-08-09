Barcelona Defeats Tottenham 4-2 to Win Joan Gamper Trophy: Xavi Talks Potential Departures and Neymar’s Return

Barcelona Clinches Joan Gamper Trophy with a Win Against Tottenham

August 8, 2023: In an exciting match held at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barcelona emerged victorious with a 4-2 scoreline against Tottenham, earning them the prestigious Joan Gamper Trophy. The annual tournament, organized by the Catalan entity itself, showcased Barcelona’s dominance on the field.

Post-match, Barcelona’s coach, Xavi Hernández, took to the press conference to discuss various aspects of the game, including the performance of the youth players and the potential transfer dealings. Hernández addressed the speculation surrounding the return of Neymar and the departure of their star player, Ansu Fati.

When asked about Neymar’s possible return, Hernández remained tight-lipped. He said, “I can’t advance anything. Last year, I already mentioned a name of a player from another team and they got angry. From here to the end of the market, we’ll see.” Hernández emphasized the need to reinforce the squad and expressed his satisfaction with the team’s training and preseason preparations.

Regarding Ansu Fati’s future at the club, Hernández adopted a similar cautious stance. He replied, “We will see. Until August 31, there is a lot left.” The coach acknowledged the ongoing uncertainties surrounding player registrations, pointing out that they went through a similar situation last year. He also provided an update on defender Ronald Araujo, stating that while he has a minor discomfort, it is not a major injury, and they hope to have him available for the next match.

Reflecting on the game against Tottenham, Hernández admitted that the opponent posed significant challenges. “We played against a great team, with a lot of rhythm. They have dominated us at certain times. We have been weak in the first half but performed better in the second,” analyzed the coach.

Hernández also expressed his satisfaction with Barcelona’s new home, the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. He said, “Good sensations. We are adapting to our new home. We have to encourage people to come because we need them. Last year, we won titles, in large part, because of the fans. It has been a good ending. We weren’t as good as Milan or Madrid, but it’s part of the preseason.”

Meanwhile, the club’s sports director, Mateu Alemany, confirmed the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG and expressed confidence regarding the Neymar situation. “We are very calm,” Alemany stated.

Barcelona’s victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy serves as a positive start to their campaign and builds anticipation for the upcoming season. As the transfer window continues, fans eagerly await further developments with regards to potential signings and player departures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

