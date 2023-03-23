Home Sports Grizzlies: Ja Morant thanks the crowd for the warm welcome on his return to the field
Ja Morant played his first match since his eight match ban.
The Grizzlies player came off the bench and entered the field with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Grizzlies crowd warmly welcomed Morant’s return to the field both upon his entrance and when he took hold of the ball for the first time and of course on his first field goal.

“It means a lot to me. I thank all those who have been close to me. She helped me a lot and made me feel better. I am happy to be back. And they’re happy to have won,” Morant said, as reported by ESPN.

Morant said he meditated before the game to calm down.

