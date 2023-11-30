Foshan was listed as a “National Food Safety Demonstration City”. Previously, Guangzhou and Shenzhen were on the list. The portal website of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government

Foshan Listed as “National Food Safety Demonstration City”

On November 28, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced a new list of 36 national food safety demonstration cities, with Foshan becoming the only city in Guangdong on the list. This is the third national food safety demonstration city successfully created in Guangdong after Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

In May 2016, Foshan was included in the third batch of national food safety demonstration city pilot projects. During the creation process, Foshan regarded food safety as a “top project” and established a “double security and mass entrepreneurship” work leading group with the secretary of the municipal party committee as the team leader and the mayor as the executive deputy team leader. The proportion of food safety in the performance evaluation of local governments was increased from 0.56% to 3%. Since 2020, Foshan has arranged more than 200 million yuan to ensure food safety every year, and has invested 188 million yuan in market supervision information construction, 500 million yuan in upgrading farmers’ markets, and 400 million yuan in promoting the renovation and improvement of breeding ponds across the region.

At present, Foshan has promulgated the country’s first policies and regulations on the centralized management of small food workshops, and is the first in the country to build an “Internet + Bright Kitchen and Bright Stove” social co-governance and sharing information platform. The canteens of catering units and elderly care institutions have achieved 100% “sunshine catering”.

This achievement highlights Foshan’s commitment to food safety and its efforts to create a safer environment for its residents. The city has demonstrated effective governance and investment in various food safety initiatives, ultimately leading to its inclusion in the list of “National Food Safety Demonstration Cities”.