Found a dead baby in a used clothes bin

The baby still had the placenta attached and had been born a few hours ago. Autopsy ordered to verify the causes of death: infanticide is being investigated

The dumpster in which the dead child was found (Ansa)

The body of a newborn baby girl was found yesterday evening inside a Caritas bin for the collection of used clothes on the corner of via Botticelli and via Cesare Saldini, in the Città studi area of ​​Milan. the newborn, found in the ravine where the clothes are depositedfrom what has been known, it was visible, as if whoever left her wanted her to be found again. She had been born a few hours ago and only the autopsyThat will be done in the next few hours, will establish whether she was born alive or dead: still had the placenta attached and was wrapped up in a sweatshirt.

Opened a file for infanticide

At the moment, a file for infanticide against unknown persons will be opened by the prosecutor Paolo Storari and the investigations, conducted by the carabinieri, are also developing with theacquisition of camera images of buildings and public transport. It was a pensioner who saw the little hand: she warned another person and together they approached the dumpster and then gave the alarm to 118. The hypothesis is that the baby was born at home and was placed in the dumpster after her death.


