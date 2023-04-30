Xi Jinping ditched Putin?CCP Rarely Voted Yes to Condemning Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Urgently Deleted Post on Weibo| Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine| UN Resolution| Russia-Ukraine War

The Chinese Communist Party recently voted in favor of a U.N. resolution condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Related information has been deleted on Weibo. Some people believe that the recent series of actions of the CCP show that Xi Jinping may abandon Putin.

The Netease account “Zhang Jiadong Views the World” posted on April 29 that the CCP voted in favor of the resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional Organizations and Other Organizations: Cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe,” which clearly included the “Russian The Federation invaded Ukraine after it invaded Georgia”.

According to the information published on the official website of the United Nations, the General Assembly passed Resolution A77/L65 on April 25. Paragraph 5 on page 2 of the Chinese version of the resolution clearly states: “The Russian Federation invaded Ukraine after it invaded Georgia, following this, Europe is now facing unprecedented challenges. The membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe has been suspended, which necessitates the strengthening of cooperation between the United Nations and the Council of Europe, with the aim, inter alia, of the rapid restoration and maintenance of peace and security on the basis of respect for the sovereign territorial integrity and political independence of any State, ensuring that in the event of hostilities During the period, to respect human rights and international humanitarian law, to provide remedies to victims,All those responsible for violations of international law will be brought to justice.」

“Zhang Jiadong Views the World” explained in detail in the post that the resolution had two rounds of voting. In the first round of voting, the CCP abstained from voting, and in the second round it voted in favor.

Because the resolution mentioned the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and clearly stated that after Russia invaded Georgia, it invaded Ukraine. This led to the dissatisfaction of the representatives of the Russian side, saying that the expression was “highly political” and demanding a separate vote on the expression. If the negative votes were in the majority, then the clause should be deleted. That’s the first round of voting.

In the first round of voting, there were 81 votes in favor, 10 votes against and 48 abstentions. Therefore, the Russian protest was invalid, and the article condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was retained. In this round of voting, China, South Africa, India and Brazil all abstained.

The next second round of voting was on the entire draft resolution. A total of 122 votes were cast in favor, including one vote from the CCP. India and Brazil also voted in favor; there were only 18 abstentions; 5 votes against it, except for Russia. In addition, the other 4 are from Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Nicaragua.

Both rounds of voting showed that all member states voted knowing that the resolution contained condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, the CCP’s approval vote is not because of clicking the wrong button by hand, nor is it ignoring the content.

“Zhang Jiadong Views the World” believes: This shows that “in the eyes of the international community, Europe is much more important than Russia. If you oppose this resolution, you will be at odds with Europe. This should be the main reason why China, India and Brazil voted for it. “

Some views on Twitter think: “It’s completely expected, it’s time to betray”; some people say, “This is not a coincidence. Europe will discuss its relationship with China in June. Can’t you show it?”; “It may be that the Minister of National Defense went to Russia to ask for the key technology of Russia’s advanced weapons, but the old Russia refused to give it, so he voted for the old Russia’s aggression.” Some people also think that the CCP’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, recently said that the former Soviet Union countries have no sovereignty. “The remarks played a role: “Perhaps, Ambassador Saye played an unexpected role in it.”

On April 21, Lu Shaye, the CCP’s ambassador to France, said in an interview on whether Crimea belonged to Ukraine: Crimea belonged to Russia from the very beginning. During the Soviet Union, Khrushchev gave Crimea to Ukraine. Going one step further: the countries of the former Soviet Union are not sovereign states. The remarks caused an uproar internationally.

Subsequently, after more than a month of promise, Xi Jinping immediately had a phone call with Zelensky and promised to “not add fuel to the fire.”

Zhang Tianliang, a historian and professor of Feitian University in the United States, said in his channel “Dawn Time”: Ukraine’s counterattack is imminent, and Russia’s defeat may not be far away. Although the CCP is unwilling to see the demise of the Putin regime, and after Russia collapses, the CCP will become even more lonely internationally, but when the situation is irretrievable, the CCP will abandon Putin.

A few days ago, the Secretary-General of NATO stated that 98% of the arms aid promised by the West to Ukraine had been delivered. On the 28th, the Minister of Defense of the Ukrainian Army stated that Ukraine is ready for a major spring counteroffensive against Russia. As long as the weather conditions are suitable, the commander will issue counterattack orders at any time.

